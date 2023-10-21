KCCA hit new low with fourth straight loss

The evaporating meltdown at KCCA is heading to unprecedented levels.

Everything is going abyss for under fire Portuguese coach Sergio Traguil.

Today, he is in a reported confrontation with senior players Moses Waiswa and Derrick Ochan and the other day, he is still experimenting with a new line-up and formation.

That quagmire for been severely punished by Bul, Maroons, Express and Kitara in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Friday's annihilation by surprise leaders and new league entrants Kitara brought out another ugly façade about KCCA - they are just eleven men out there on their own.

Take instance of Living Kabon's opening goal for Kitara on 42 minutes at Masindi stadium where he thundered home a low shot after KCCA defender Peter Magambo and colleagues failed to deal with a routine aerial clearance.

The same backline stood at sixes and sevens as former KCCA winger Paul Mucureezi ferried in a crisp free kick from the box edge on 48 minutes.

If anything, Traguil's troubles start with the selection madness between the posts, and rookie custodian Juma Mutebi couldn't tame Denis Omedi's belter on 90 minutes as Kitara ran away 3-1 victors.

Let this sink in for now, Kitara have amassed maximum points from four games and sit second on the table while pointless KCCA are only save from the basement by out of sorts Arua Hill.

An uphill task awaits embattled Traguil in the next four league matches - against NEC, Arua Hill, Vipers and Busoga United- as the fans' ire has already shot through the roof.

Bullish start

As KCCA continues floundering, Abbey Kikomeko's Bul is scampering away at the top with Friday's 3-0 mauling of Maroons at Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru talking them to 12 points from four matches.

Forward Alex Kitata netted a brace and assisted left-back Nicholas Mwere for the third inside the first half as the 2022 Uganda Cup winners took the Prison Warders to the cleaners.

Up next for the Oil-makers is a mammoth date with record winners SC Villa at Wankulukuku on Tuesday which will ultimately test their title chasing resolve.

Villa, Vipers serve spicy stalemate

The early showdown between perceived heavyweights SC Villa and Vipers lived to the billing on Friday night at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

Villa drew first blood in the nervy 1-all draw when defender Garvin Kizito poked the ball into the net after Vipers goalkeeper Jack Komakech spilled a free-kick shot in his path on seven minutes.

Vipers utility defender Paul Mbowa calmed the nerves for the home fans as he levelled 14 minutes from time when he caught the visitors' defence napping in a corner situation.

It was evident that Villa boss Dusan Stojanovic had done his homework about Leonard Neiva's Venoms and employed a cautious yet impactful approach on the road.