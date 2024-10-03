KCCA loving view from summit

Fueled by a newfound sense of pride— having been summoned for the Uganda Cranes - Derrick Nsibambi, Saidi Mayanja and Shafiq Kwikiriza joined forces to bring down hard-fighting Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba.

After Kwikiriza constantly wrecking havoc on the left wing, Mayanja orchestrated a seamless attack, passing with surgical precision to find Nsibambi with a through ball that he finished off with the help of a deflection on 32 minutes.

The synergy between them was undeniable—the national call-up had lit a fire that the hosts' defence seemed not able extinguish.

The jubilation of the moment was soon overshadowed by a chilling turn of events. Nsibambi, whose deft touch had delivered the winning goal, collapsed to the turf clutching his thigh and was replaced by Emmanuel Anyama at the half-time break.

What had been a moment of triumph quickly dissolved into concern, as the medics rushed onto the field. The cheers faded to murmurs as the player, grimacing in pain, was stretchered off.

His injury cast a shadow over the celebrations, and with it, the dream of representing the national team now hung in the balance - leaving Cranes coach Paul Put also concerned about Nsibambi.

The once bright horizon of international glory was clouded by uncertainty, as the club’s star striker faced a battle not just for recovery, but for his place on the national stage.

Anyama missed two clear-cut scoring chances but KCCA held on to win 1-0 at Kavumba to go top with ten points from four matches.

KCCA had last beaten Bright Stars at Kavumba on December 3, 2020.

Abdallah Mubiru, sensing the growing tension and the weight of their lead, shifted tactics so that KCCA bagged maximum points and break the jinx.

Rather than risk it all, he opted for a more cautious approach, focusing on defence to preserve the slim advantage.

Bright Stars are notorious for causing them trouble in past encounters having ended their slim title ambitions in Kavumba with a draw and also picked two wins in the last three years, pressed relentlessly, but the visitors held firm.

As the final whistle blew, relief washed over the players and fans alike.

Despite the Nsibambi injury setback and missed opportunities, they had conquered the fortress and now sat proudly atop the table, and their title hopes burning brighter than ever.

It must be noted that the KCCA’s ascent to the top of the table has been anything but a fluke.

Throughout the four matches, they have displayed remarkable versatility, adapting their game to each challenge thrown their way.

From gritty defensive stands to fluid attacking displays, the team has proven it can win in a variety of ways, a testament to the tactical flexibility of the reformed Mubiru.

His strategies, once questioned, now reveal a sharp mind capable of outwitting opponents in crucial moments.

The club’s newfound resilience and adaptability suggest they are no longer content with just competing—they are now poised to challenge for the ultimate prize.

KCCA face UPDF next with Paul Kiwanuka's team buoyed by yesterday's 1-0 win over Wakiso Giants at Bombo.

Sam Ssekamatte scored from the penalty to handle Steven Bengo's Purple Sharks their first league loss to move the sides level on seven points.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results