KCCA must find anecdote for Kitara

The battle lines have been drawn in the sand, and there is no turning back now as desperate KCCA and Kitara gear up for an epic clash on Friday at Lugogo.

With both sides faltering in their previous outings, the mind games are already swirling ahead of what promises to be a fierce contest under the floodlights.

Both Abdallah Mubiru (KCCA) and Brian Ssenyondo (Kitara) are itching to return to winning ways, knowing that another slip-up could be the difference between chasing glory or watching it fade away.

Hosts KCCA step into this encounter with a vengeance mission at heart, still smarting from the bitter taste of defeat handed to them by the Royals both home and away last season.

To add salt to the wound, Kitara also eliminated the Kasasiro Boys from the league precursor Fufa Super Eight tournament, leaving scars that haven’t healed.

Now, they are determined to not only settle the score but also reassert their dominance as a force to be reckoned with, eager to remind everyone why they once stood at the pinnacle of the league.

Hot air

Vowing to prove that the Stanbic Uganda Cup holders are merely riding on luck, Mubiru must recognize the pressing need to alter his tactics to effectively thwart their opponents' rapid counterattacks and robust play.

This has been a critical shortcoming in their last three encounters, where his strategies fell flat, leaving the team unable to cope with the relentless pressure.

To turn the tide, he must devise a game plan that not only neutralizes these threats but also empowers his players to seize control of the match, transforming past failures into a decisive victory.

"I don't look at Kitara the way you see it. They are an on-form team but are not big. They are not a team that I can lose sleep over like say SC Villa or Vipers, " Mubiru revealed.

Double threat

Ssenyondo's side boasts two red-hot Uganda Cranes forwards - Denis Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi - who pose the most dangerous prospects in today’s clash.

Lightning quick Omedi famously netted a spectacular rabona goal against KCCA at Lugogo recently, a moment that still lingers in the memory of fans.

Yet, workaholic Ssemugabi has proven lethal with a brace against KCCA in the 3-3 Fufa Super Eight thriller.

Their dynamic partnership will be crucial in determining the outcome of this match, as both players possess the ability to turn the tide with their pace and tenacity.

In addition to the aforementioned striking duo, Kitara features two more formidable attacking options that pose a significant threat.

Stocky striker Fred Amaku has a history of making a meal out of KCCA during his time at a cross-town club Maroons, consistently finding the back of the net with ease.

Meanwhile, another new Kitara signing Patrick Kaddu, who once donned the KCCA colors, now shifts his focus against them in a quest for personal redemption.

According to Ssenyondo, Kitara hastily want to bury the ghost of losing 2-1 to Nec at home last week and embark on the title trail.

On the spot

KCCA, still reeling from a 1-all draw against a Bul that exposed their lapses in concentration and lack of cutting edge in the final third, find themselves at a critical juncture.

Mubiru's lament over the team's shortcomings resonates loudly as they prepare for this must-win match.

With the league starting to take shape and their tenants, Nec, already setting the pace by leading the race with maximum points from three matches, the pressure is on for the marquee match-winners to step up and deliver.

Midfielder Ashraf Mugume, who netted against Bul, and fit-from-injury forward Usama Arafat are expected to start and inject pace and creativity for KCCA.

At the Kabaka Kyabagu-Stadium, Wakiso Giants Steven Bengo is expected to find life easier against new league entrants Mbale Heroes who will be buoyed by Sunday's home win over title holders SC Villa.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs. Mbale Heroes, 4pm