KCCA must honour Ondu tie - Bainamani

Onduparaka defender Ajobe Mahdi fouls KCCA’s Samson Kigozi last season. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The CDP ordered the abandoned match to be replayed at a neutral ground, Onduparaka were deducted two points and two goals  and referee Ronald Madanda banned for six months

Morley Byekwaso’s table leaders KCCA are currently caught between a rock and hard place. Club top management, still riled by the chaos in Arua that led to the abandonment of the first match against Ondurapara, are vowing not to play the rescheduled contest in Bombo tomorrow.
Yet, Fufa, and the StarTimes Uganda Premier League secretariat have stuck to their guns - maintaining that KCCA must honour the match or face the law.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.