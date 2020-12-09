KCCA obliterate Onduparaka, URA held by Bright Stars

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

KCCA’s ruthlessness was generously welcomed by Onduparaka’s willingness to give as the Lugogo side pumped the visitors for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 last evening.

Brian Aheebwa moved his StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) tally to five in two games with four, here; while his strike-partner Sam Ssenyonjo revelled in a hat-trick of his own.

Herbert Achai’s 40-yard searching cross also found its way in via the top right corner in a match that was more of a KCCA exhibition.

That’s now six points for the table leaders as they head into their third game of the season on Friday against Aheebwa’s former club, Mbarara City.

Apart from a Denis Iguma push on Joel Jangeyambe in the first half, which could have easily passed for a penalty, KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and co. were hardly troubled at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

One-sided affair

Peter Magambo at the heart of defence and Achai completed a mobile back three, with Hassan Musana and a very lively Samson Kigozi suffocating the visitors from the wings.

An industrious Ashraf Mugume coordinated with Gift Ali and Kezironi Kizito in the middle of the park impeccably, with Aheebwa and Ssenyonjo’s chemistry upfront devouring the guests.

Yes, you can only deal with what is placed in your way, but even KCCA will not rush into conclusions, here, knowing that Onduparaka were poor at best.

They struggled to have the ball and when they had it, they gave it away too easily.

The party

Only Kabon Livin offered glimpses of what he could do for Onduparaka, but he needed more than himself.

It was a clinic, here; a party that deserved spectators. The hosts went ahead on 18 minutes, Aheebwa thumping home Ssenyonjo’s pass before Achai’s looping cross made it 2-0 moments later.

Ssenyonjo’s hattrick was much needed to ensure the 8-0 result stood during the Uganda Premier League fixture at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, December, 09, 2020. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO

Aheebwa returned the favour on 30 minutes, teeing on Ssenyonjo for the striker to finish off a counter attack after an Onduparaka penalty appeal had gone begging the other end.

Ssenyonjo then buried home a rebound after Augustine Opoka spilled Aheebwa’s shot before the latter also benefitted from Kigozi’s brilliant evening, the striker stroking home a penalty for a 5-0 half time lead.

Three more second half goals, the first crafted by Kezironi for Ssenyonjo to complete his hat-trick low under Opoka followed.

Aheebwa then controlled Achai’s pass before looping Opoka in the area for KCCA’s seventh.

The striker grabbed his forth and KCCA’s eighth, tapping home after the Onduparaka goalkeeper spilled Mugume’s powerful effort.

“We were better overall,” said KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, “We asked many questions to which they didn’t have any answers.

“Aheebwa has justified why we signed him and Ssenyonjo, after recovering from injuries, now knows he will start and we expect a lot from him.”

Bul claim Jinja derby

In the Jinja derby, Bul revelled in a Joseph Ssemujju’s masterclass as they crashed troubled Busoga United 3-1 away at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The hosts who, again, managed to present only 14 players, could only repel Bul’s attack for 44 minutes.

Ssemujju converted from the spot after Hakim Magombe handled in the area before the striker grabbed two more identical goals, weaving through a forest of red socks to twice beat goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Bul’s Abdul Kimera then saved Anthony Mayanja’s penalty on 76 minutes.

Jeromy Kirya’s powerful long-range stunner late in the game could only pass for a Busoga consolation.

