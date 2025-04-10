KCCA part ways with Abdallah Mubiru

KCCA have parted with head coach Abdallah Mubiru after just 16 months in charge.

Mubiru who was announced head coach on November 13, 2023 leaves the club in sixth position with 34 points after 22 games.

Mubiru says the decision was communicated to him on phone through CEO Anisha Muhoozi following a board meeting and comes two days before they play Bul at Lugogo.

His last game in charge was a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Kitara which was the club's worst league defeat since losing 3-0 Express in April 2015.