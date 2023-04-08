KCCA pray title fortunes rise with Christ

Sunday is Easter and the tombstone rolls away for a risen Lord. The Bible preaches that the victims and downtrodden of this world are no longer trapped.

Morley Byewkaso's second placed KCCA, for a long the StarTimes Uganda Premier league leaders, must be praying for similar fortunes in their title hunt.

This Easter Sunday represents a moment when the darkness of the tomb of fear, sin, torture, death, pain and despair is filled with light.

The Kasasiro Boys have since pressed the button after drawing with Maroons and Blacks Power and agonisingly watched on as an unfancied SC Villa leapfrogged them to the top of the log with 43 points from 21 matches.

Although still armed with a two-game deficit on the leaders, Byekwaso wants his charges to wake up to the reality that it is now a delicately poised three-horse race with Villa and Vipers.

"We have two points from two matches but that is mainly due to the rustiness accumulated in the month-long break. We are going to regain our fitness and correct our mistakes but I have told my players not to get into a panic mood because when we start winning games, the confidence to return us to the top will get back," Byekwaso told Sunday Monitor.

Floodlight experience

The 13-time league winners will host Brian Ssenyondo's rejuvenated UPDF at the MTN Omondi Stadium in the first ever night match at Lugogo on Sunday.

According to KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi, the club plans to host more night matches this season including a possible title decider with SC Villa on April 23, Onduparaka on May 5 and Bul on May 26.

"We aim to host all the remaining league matches at home in order to tap into the office workers and those that are always stuck in traffic gridlock. Our research has shown that fans are willing to watch midweek matches more compared to weekend action," Muhoozi said.

Beware of Soldiers

The Soldiers have escaped the red zone to 12th on the log with 2i points from 20 matches after the three consecutive wins over Wakiso Giants, Soltilo Bright Stars and Arua Hill.

"It is tough playing against sides fighting for their lives but we must also work on conceding early goals if we are to attain our dreams.

Byekwaso’s side are now on 37 points but still disrupted by a reported dressroom rift, injuries, top management pressure and lack of a particular playing style.

Byekwaso, who replaced Mike Mutebi two years and ten days ago, may opt for the defensive line of Derrick Ochan, Mustafa Mujuzi, Haruna Lukwago, Denis Iguma and Geoffrey Wasswa after several attempts to polish the realm.

Against Blacks Power on Wednesday, Julius Poloto, Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello, Rogers Mato and Brian Majwega were charged with getting the goals as strikers Simon kankonde and muhammad Shaban were benched but the tactical move somehow backfired.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Sunday

KCCA vs. UPDF, 6pm (Lugogo)

KCCA proposed night home matches