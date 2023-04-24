KCCA rout SC Villa to bounce back

Defying a chilly and cold Sunday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, KCCA under interim coach Jackson Mayanja played like everything was coming together suddenly.

The players came to life all of a sudden and with smiles, they completed a monumental double over StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders SC Villa with a convincing 4-1 rout.

The fans too treated Mayanja as their own and their deafening noise echoing around the stadium aroused the boys to attack the visitors from the word go.

This was not the disillusioned KCCA under departed gaffer Morley Byekwaso, but one that fought for every chance, gave SC Villa no respect, banked on home advantage and new when to pounce.

Mayanja, dressed for the occasion, watched in glee as Congolese striker Tshisungu Kankonde came out of his shell to net the opener on 22 minutes, partly gifted by Jogoos' custodian Martin Elungat, before turning provider to midfielder Saidi Mayanja's second on 27 minutes.

Having missed the penalty in Byekwaso's last match, Kankonde led the players' immediate revival by bagging a man of the match accolade at the slippery Lugogo turf.

Jackson Magera's SC Villa halved the lead through marksman Charles Bbaale on 50 minutes with a simple tap in but a resolute KCCA was at hand to extend to lead with Rogers Mato and Julius Poloto exquisite strikes.

All the KCCA players played with zeal and it was easy to notice that a new man was in charge and they finally wanted to fight for him.

For once, playmakers Allan Okello and Moses Waiswa looked the bargain KCCA had hoped when they expensively bought them.

Club legend Mayanja, here for an eight-match spell was literally trying to show his bosses that he could help ressurect a dysfunctional team first with his attacking display and boosting player morale.

His suave dress code, a checkered jacket, white shirt, khaki pants and sports shoes showed a trendy coach now basing his trade on what is done in the fast world.

At the end of the final whistle he celebrated like animatedly even when KCCA remained two points behind the leaders Villa with two matches in hand.

The midfield trio of Mayanja, Waiswa and Okello troubled Villa all day and brought back memories of the free-flowing KCCA side.

Sweet win

"I changed the boys' mindset and told them what it means to play for the biggest club.We can still win the league trophy and I don't want any jokes.



"I changed the playing formation and I believe it will work going forward," Mayanja said.

He was at his best playing against SC Villa in his heydays and was glad to have faced the same side on his return.

"The performance wasn't as brilliant as I wanted but for the start we shall go with they.It was a sweet win," Mayanja revealed with a tinge if relief.

On Saturday night at Kitende, third placed Vipers had drawn 1-all with URA to go to 36 points from 19 matches.

Karim Ndugwa scored for the Venoms to cancel out URA midfielder Paul Mbowa's deflected thunderbolt that beat Vipers goal-minder Fabien Mutombora.

With recharged batteries, KCCA will feel it's still mission possible especially with news coming from the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende indicating that they will be missing about 10 starters when the visit rejuvenated Arua Hill tomorrow at Barifa Stadium in Arua.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League