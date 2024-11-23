KCCA’s Mubiru plays down losing unbeaten run

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru says there should be no cause for alarm after his side’s eight game unbeaten start to the Startimes Uganda Premier League was ended by Nec at their shared Phillip Omondi Stadium on Thursday evening.

“We had a setback and I cannot blame anyone for anything. We only need to look ahead and plan for the next game. It is good for them to celebrate it is their day. The just had luck and won,” Mubiru noted in his post-match remarks.

Nec won the encounter 1-0 with former KCCA playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba scoring the winner that saw them leapfrog their opponents at the top of the log for at least 24 hours.

The result moved Nec to 19 points, two ahead of KCCA before Friday’s games.

“This chapter is closed and we look forward to the next game. The league hasn’t ended today and it has not been won today. There many more games to come. The league is a marathon we might probably lose more than one game,” Mubiru explained.

His side lacked their usual fluidity that had seen them thump Maroons 5-0 in their previous home game but Mubiru insists his team were simply unlucky on the day.

“We attacked a lot and tried to create chances. We attacked but our finishing was just poor.We created more chances than them but it was there luck.

This was meanwhile a major scalp for Nec who also defeated another title rival Vipers at Lugogo to keep in line with coach Hussein Mbalangu’s target of making Lugogo a fortress.

“We don’t want to lose a game at home. So we are working hard to see that we collect more points. we treated the game as a home fixture because this is also our home,” Mbalangu remarked.

His return to action on next Friday when they host reigning champions SC Villa at the same ground.



