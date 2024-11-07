KCCA seek to build on rare St. Mary's win

KCCA is set to invade the lion's den, St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende, with a renewed sense of purpose.

The Kasasiro Boys are determined to build on their rare 1-0 victory at the venue on March 15 this year, a win that temporarily halted Vipers' dominance but ultimately did not sway the league title.

Since its grand opening on March 11, 2017, when Milton Karisa etched his name in history with the first goal at St. Mary's Stadium, the venue has witnessed numerous thrilling encounters.

The clashes between Vipers and KCCA have been a particular highlight, serving up a feast of footballing drama for the roughly 15,000 passionate fans.

Perhaps the most memorable of these was the 2-2 draw on December 15, 2021, a match that showcased the attacking prowess and defensive frailties of both teams.

Byaruhanga masterclass

The goals in that match were simply breathtaking. Bobosi Byaruhanga's late, long-range strike, a rocket that kissed the crossbar, crossed the line before popping out, was a moment of pure magic.

On the other hand, KCCA's Sadat Anaku scored a collector's item, a goal that showcased his incredible skill and technique.

Yasser Mugerwa's screamer, a powerful shot that flew into the top corner, further added to the spectacle.

While Cesar Manzoki's early goal for Vipers, set up by a clever interplay with Karisa, was equally impressive, it was the late drama that truly made the match unforgettable.

Both sets of fans, and neutral observers alike, will forever cherish the memories of that thrilling encounter.

Rare double

Last season, a late penalty converted by Mustafa Kizza secured KCCA's historic first victory over Vipers at St. Mary's Stadium. This victory, coupled with their earlier league win, marked a rare double over the Venoms under coach Abdallah Mubiru.

Vipers, under the guidance of their assistant coach, John 'Ayala' Luyinda, will be eager to avenge this defeat and reassert their dominance at their home ground.

Luyinda has vowed to make St. Mary's Stadium an impenetrable fortress and ensure that home advantage plays a crucial role in their success.

Da Costa days

The first-ever clash between the two sides at St. Mary's Stadium was a memorable encounter that pitted Portuguese coach Miguel da Costa against KCCA's maverick coach, Mike Mutebi.

On April 17, 2018, the two teams faced off in a crucial table-topping clash. Vipers, inspired by a brace from Milton Karisa and a goal from Erisa Ssekisambu, secured a 3-2 victory.

KCCA managed to pull two goals back through Muhammad Shaban, but it was not enough to prevent a Vipers win.

Vipers vs. KCCA

Games at Kitende

March 15, 2024: Vipers 0-1 KCCA



May 5, 2023: Vipers 1 - 0 KCCA



December 5, 2021: Vipers 2-2 KCCA

March 17, 2021: Vipers 1-0 KCCA



February 18, 2020: Vipers 0-0 KCCA

November 3, 2018: Vipers 1-1 KCCA

June 9, 2018: Vipers 0-1 KCCA (Uganda Cup)