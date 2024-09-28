KCCA show early intent in win over Kitara

KCCA delivered an early message of intent with a controlled performance as they defeated Kitara 2-0 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in the Startimes Uganda Premier League on Friday.

KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru had stocked the flames in the lead up to the encounter after describing Kitara as an on-form team that is not as big as is being portrayed in the media.

But in the end he not only won the war of words but his side also claimed a comfortable victory against an out of sorts Kitara side who were banking on last season's emergence as a new force in domestic football after claiming their first major piece of silverware in winning the Uganda CUP.

The Royals also finished fourth and above KCCA after recording a double over their opponents last season to further reinforce Kitara coach Brian Ssenyondo's assertion of having arrived at the table of men.

But for large periods on Friday, Kitara appeared to be operating under that proverbial table as they did not get out of the blocks and never looked like scoring after going behind to a Saidi Mayanja goal on 11 minutes.

The indefatigable midfielder benefited from a mazy run by Shafik 'Nana' Kwikiriza who left four opponents in his wake after cutting in from the right and releasing the midfielder.

Kitara then suffered the misfortune of injuries when midfielder Eric Muber went off injured in the 21st minute and was followed by Rogers Mugisha eight minutes later.

The replacements in Kabon Living and Lazaro Bwambale never gave Kitara the desired control to what already seemed an unbalanced lineup named by Ssenyondo that featured four forwards in Dennis Omedi, Jude Ssemugabi, Fred Amaku and Mugisha, the latter starting from a defensive role on the right.

A self-inflicted error then put the game out of Kitara’s reach five minutes before the break.

Nsibambi collected goalkeeper Crispus Kusiima’s misdirected clearance before sidestepping him and squeezing the ball in from a tight angle for a 2-0 lead.

It was still KCCA who came closest to scoring in a stop-start second half with Mayanja seeing his shot kept out by Kusiima while Kwikiriza twice shot wide from promising positions.

The result moves KCCA into second position with seven points from three games. Kitara on the other hand have now lost two of their opening three games.

Elsewhere, Harbert Asiimwe scored for the third successive game as Wakiso picked a narrow 1-0 win over Mbale Heroes to move level on seven points with KCCA.

Uganda Premier League

Results

KCCA 2-0 Kitara