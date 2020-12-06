KCCA stroll as the rest trudge on Match Day 1

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Four matches on Thursday and Friday delivered nine goals but only one produced a winner as the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) season finally kicked off.

The season was earlier slated to start on October 17, then postponed to November 20, and finally to December 3 - thanks to Covid-19.

All matches are being played behind closed doors, with players, coaches and essential staff testing for Covid-19 every two weeks among other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

But one breath of fresh air is that at least the league did kick off, with only KCCA marching out of the opening day with maximum rewards.

Title hopefuls URA and SC Villa only scraped through with a point after all coming from behind to snatch a point at Mbarara City and Bul respectively.

The much-touted box office match between Police and Wakiso Giants produced the most uninspiring result - a barren draw.

Full advantage

With Vipers engaged in continental duty, KCCA took full advantage to lay clear their intent with a 2-1 victory away to Bright Stars.

They were 2-0 up inside 27 minutes with Brian Ahebwa, one of four debutants in the KCCA starting lineup, scoring the first and setting up the winner for Sam Senyonjo.

Dennis Iguma, who twice cleared off the line eventual consolation scorer for Bright Stars, Joseph Akandwanaho’s ball, was one of the impressive acts for KCCA alongside Juma Balinya and Keziron Kizito.

Onto to Friday and Police and Wakiso Giants could have been asked for a refund for defying pre-match hype.

Still disappointed

The game was not without goal-scoring chances from either side with Police fashioning several in the first half mainly through debutant Frank Tumwesigye, but there was no results for it.

“The result is disappointing because we should have been out of sight by the time the opposition created their chances late in the game,” Police coach Abdallah Mubiru noted.

Police were further let down by an ankle injury suffered by another debutant, captain Tony Mawejje after a strong tackle by Edward Satulo towards the end of the first half.

Wakiso also forced fine saves from Police goalkeeper Tom Ikara including one when he acrobatically tipped over substitute Karim Ndugwa’s chipped effort.

“We are happy with the fact that we have improved from the last performances against this side,” said Wakiso Giants coach Douglas Bamweyana, “Overall we are disappointed because we got the best chances.”

Exchanging leads

In Jinja, Bul and 10-man SC Villa, who had Benson Muhindo sent off, exchanged leads but none could walk away with three points following a 2-2 draw.

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa scored on five minutes but Richard Wandyaka levelled on 31 minutes to send the tie into the break level.

Musa Esenu got Bul’s second on 55 minutes but Nicholas Kabonge rescued Villa a point 13 minutes from full time.

At Kakyeeka in Mbarara, hosts striker Bashir Mutanda and URA’s Steve Mukwala both had their first and second half penalties missed and saved respectively, if only for the drama.

Mukwala did eventually score from a Joachim Ojera ball on the half-hour but Jude Ssemugabi grabbed Mbarara a point nine minutes from time.

RESULT - MATCH DAY 1

Thursday, December 3

Bright Stars 1-2 KCCA

Friday, December 4

Police 0-0 W.Giants

Bul 2-2 SC Villa

Mbarara City 1-1 URA

Saturday, December 5

Kyetume FC 1-1 Kitara FC

Onduparaka FC 1-1 Express FC

