KCCA target 10,000 seater stadium revamp

A lot seems to be unravelling at KCCA FC in regards to their home ground. Only two months back in November the stadium was renamed the MTN Omondi Stadium, in a partnership that will last 10 years with telecommunication company MTN.

Club legend Phillip Omondi also had his name embedded into the stadium name. Now that the renaming is done, the Lugogo-based side now wants to increase the seating capacity of their home. With a current capacity of about 3,000, the 13-time league champions have set their sights on constructing a 10,000 seater.

“If all goes well, we would love to end up with a 10,000 seater,” club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anisha Muhoozi told Daily Monitor.

Earlier this week, the club confirmed regional company, Sarjan Constructions Limited, as the contractors for the expansion works. “There was a bidding process and they (Sarjan Constructions) came out top,” added Muhoozi. There are no clear dates to when the works will commence as it depends on availability of funds.

Although it is predicted that the work should last 18 months, Muhoozi thinks the grounds could even be ready before that. “We are targeting three phases but they might end up being two, depending on funds and how fast the work moves,” explained Muhoozi.

Caf Standard surface

Apart from yearning for a bigger home crowd, KCCA FC who are lately playing on the continent, are desperate to own a home that fits Confederation of African Football (Caf) standards.

A week ago, KCCA FC found themselves hosting a Caf Confederation Cup clash against AS Kigali at rivals, Vipers SC’s St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

This was after their Lugogo home was deemed ineligible to host the return leg clash against the Rwandese side.

A bigger stadium would pay dividends for a fast growing club like KCCA FC.

It would come with more gate collections hence more revenue.

More revenue creates a bigger balance which means a bigger transfer kitty to splash on the best players in the country and region.

Three Phases. Following the bidding process for the MTN - Omondi Stadium, we are pleased to inform the public that SarjanConstruction was selected as the contractors for the setworks estimated to last at least 18 months.

