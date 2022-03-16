KCCA taxed by Police

KCCA suffered yet another setback in their title aspirations after they were held to a 1-all draw by Police in the Lugogo Derby yesterday.

The result means the Yellow Lads moved to 42 points but are still one behind Vipers who will also play their 21st game today when they host Busoga United at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. But to give the result more perspective, KCCA have picked just two points from two games since Vipers lost 1-0 to Tooro United last Friday thereby handing the initiative back to the Venoms.

And while they put their opponents on the back-foot for most of the game, they struggled to create clear cut opportunities against a Police side that defended resolutely. And having taken the lead through a well-placed Ashraf Mugume free-kick after four minutes they lost the lead cheaply when goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan gave away posession in the box

Juma Balinya seized the opportunity before being fouled by Arafat Usama. He dusted himself to convert the resultant penalty on eight minutes. There would be no other goal despite the fast start to the frustration of the KCCA fans. And while KCCA forwards have struggled for confidence in the second round their title rivals Vipers have strikers in-form.

Manzoki for salvation

Today, Caesar Manzoki will mark his 50th appearance in the Vipers’ red and black stripes.

The Congolese born striker told the club website that he is now more grounded at Kitende to rise up in such demanding situations. “My role is not very different from last season but as a team we are playing a different way, playing forward more basically pressing hard, and not just with short passes. We run more and maybe we create more chances so that’s the difference.”

“Robertinho lets us play more to our abilities and he wants us to play how we feel on the pitch. We have freedom to do more by ourselves,” said the lanky striker who has so far netted 12 goals.

At Kitende, he will most likely link up with partners in crime Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu again as they aim to stretch the lead over second-placed KCCA to four points.

Vipers will then clash with Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA in March 25 at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium.