KCCA toil to regain UPL log leadership

On Target. KCCA’s left back Achai (L) celebrates his goal with Anaku against Mbarara City on January 5, 2022. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Denis Bbosa  &  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Busoga United registered their third win of the season after overcoming fellow strugglers Onduparaka 2-0 at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru.
  • Youngster Edrine Opaala put the result beyond the visitors’ reach 12 minutes later.
  • Striker Sadat Anaku was twice denied by Mbarara City goalkeeper Martin Elungat.

Everyone cherishes a three-horse race for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title, and the oscillating exchange at the top is making it even more dramatic.
KCCA were made to sweat in order to conquer visitors Mbarara City 1-0 yesterday at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium and reclaim their summit status they lost a fortnight ago.
When left-back Herbert Achai scored from a long range effort inside the first minute, many anticipated the floodgates to open. It wasn’t to be.
Instead, the other three glaring goal scoring chances fell to Hussein Mbarangu’s charges who sheepishly wasted them.

