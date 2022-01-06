KCCA toil to regain UPL log leadership

Everyone cherishes a three-horse race for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title, and the oscillating exchange at the top is making it even more dramatic.

KCCA were made to sweat in order to conquer visitors Mbarara City 1-0 yesterday at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium and reclaim their summit status they lost a fortnight ago.

When left-back Herbert Achai scored from a long range effort inside the first minute, many anticipated the floodgates to open. It wasn’t to be.

Instead, the other three glaring goal scoring chances fell to Hussein Mbarangu’s charges who sheepishly wasted them.

Ankole Lions forward Tom Kakaire fluffed his open opportunity wide when put through at second half resumption.

Substitute Henry Kitegenyi’s left powered shot outside the box was parried away by KCCA goalie Derrick Ochan. The KCCA stand-in shot-stopper was also equal to the task when Solomon Okwalinga tested him with a teasing free-kick.

Victory took Morley Byekwaso’s side to 31 points from 13 matches, two better than second-placed Vipers and five points ahead of holders Express in third slot.

Mbarara City didn’t play like a side sitting 12th on the log, and valiantly took the game to the title challengers, closing spaces and stifling most of their attacking attempts. “Our goals have been coming late and I’m happy for the early goal today. I’m also happy that despite playing well this season, I have not been getting the man of the match award like today,” Achai revealed after the match.

There were visible traces of improvement in defending for Byekwaso’s title challengers but lacking a cutting edge in attack still costs them dearly.

Striker Sadat Anaku was twice denied by Mbarara City goalkeeper Martin Elungat.

Right-back Filbert Obenchan, jettisoned from KCCA at the start of the season, was re-signed by the club yesterday and given game time on the same day when he replaced defender John Revita late in the second half.

Busoga United dare to dream

Busoga United registered their third win of the season after overcoming fellow strugglers Onduparaka 2-0 at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru.

Missing coach Abbey Kikomeko through sickness didn’t deter Busoga United from laying the marker against the Caterpillars early on with striker Shaka Ssozi rising highest to head in Anthony Mayanja’s corner. The visitors had their 57-minute strike by Gabriel Matata ruled for offside.