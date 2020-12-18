KCCA up against URA momentum

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Giants KCCA have lost only one game in four so far, while URA arrive unbeaten. Hardly a crisis for the former.

Actually, they welcome the tax collectors to MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo today in second, behind leaders Police by just one point.

Coach Ssimbwa’s URA are, in fact, two places and one point below KCCA heading into this highly-billed StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) clash.

Yet, it is KCCA that get into it with more weight on their shoulders. After three straight victories, scoring 12 goals en route, KCCA landed into a SC Villa ambush this week, who themselves had just come from a URA landmine.

Tough affair

Now URA arrive into this one beaming with all the confidence after that 2-1 defeat of Villa and 2-0 victory away to Bul, and KCCA manager Mike Mutebi knows it could be a long evening. “URA has always been a difficult challenge for us,” admitted Mutebi, “And they are coming off a good win. So it’s going to be hard.”

In the past eight league meetings between the two, KCCA have come up top on three occasions - including the 7-2 annilation of the tax collectors in 2018. URA have won twice.

Although URA have not won at Lugogo in their last four visits, they have picked up two points, including the 1-1 draw last season.

“We are going to do our best to react (to the 2-1 defeat to Villa) and try to win,” said Mutebi, “We’ve had a good run until that Villa game. “So winning on Friday (today) will give us confidence before we face AS Kigali.” This is how much important a good result for KCCA is. They start their Caf Confederation Cup campaign next week in Rwanda against AS Kigali.

Injuries have greatly affected KCCA lately, and according to Mutebi, some of the missing players “have been affected by these Covid tests.” But he welcomes back midfielder Gift Ali, who was greatly missed at Villa.

Strikers weigh in

KCCA striker Brian Aheebwa, an off-season acquisition from Mbarara City, leads scoring charts with six goals so far and sees today’s match as an opportunity to react.

“I’m proud of myself and working hard everyday to get better for the next game,” said Aheebwa, “The game is very important to us and the boys are set.”

Aheebwa’s opposite and last season’s top scorer with 13 goals before his Maroons club were relegated, Stephen Mukwala, wants to inflict more pain on KCCA and his strikes to count more.

Mukwala has already scored three times for the tax collectors, 17 short of his targeted 20. “I felt bad that I scored 13 goals but my team [Maroons then] went down,” he told Daily Monitor.

“This season I don’t want the goals to count for nothing; I want to help the club win a title. I am more focussed on the objectives of the club first.”

Coach Ssimbwa will hope the telepathy between Mukwala and Joackiam Ojera continues today against a club he once co-managed with Mutebi.

Any of KCCA and URA will go top of the table with victory.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Giants and Soltilo Bright Stars face off at Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium targeting top six.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY - 4PM

KCCA vs. URA, MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo, Live Sanyuka TV

Wakiso Giants vs. Soltilo Bright Stars,

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium,Wakiso



