KCCA, UPDF stay perfect

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

KCCA maintained their perfect start to the league season with a 2-0 win over Mbarara while Onduparaka and Busoga United all earned valuable points as match-day three of the Uganda Premier League kicked off with Friday’s action.

The results show KCCA remains the team to beat thus far, with only UPDF the only other team that has won their opening three games of the season.

After the high of Tuesday’s 8-0 win over Onduparaka, KCCA were made to work harder for their third victory and only got their first goal eight minutes before the break when Denis Iguma was credited with the headed goal from a Moses Aliro freekick.

Striker Sam Senyonjo then added the second smashing home from close range after a scramble in the box seven minutes after half time.

He has now scored in all three games thus far and is level on five goals with strike partner Brian Ahebwa who was largely subdued against his former side.

“It is good and very exciting to see that our forwards are scoring because if your center forwards are scoring it means every match you are going to play in there is a goal in him. We asked so many questions against Onduparaka but they could not answer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Mbarara City were trying to answer the questions we were asking,” Mutebi said of the result.

It was meanwhile a second straight defeat for Mbarara who despite improving markedly from the 3-0 defeat to SC Villa conceded both goals from set piece situations.

“For us it is a good start and gives us motivation,” Mutebi added.

The result left Mbarara third from bottom on the log with just a point from the opening three games.

Busoga bully Kyetume for a point

At the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru, Busoga United put up a strong performance against Kyetume to earn their first point of the season in a 1-all draw.

The 3-0 and 3-1 match day one and two losses to UPDF and derby rivals BUL FC had left Busoga United in a state of discomfort with fans and pundits spelling doom to their season, already. They could have picked all the three points in their tight physical encounter with Kyetume at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

The team, for the first time in three outings managed to present coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko’s mandatory Covid-19 PCR certificate with a negative result therefore allowing him to make his season debut on the touchline. And the performance justified just how much his physical presence meant to the team.

We missed our defender [Shafiq] Kakeeto and that cost us a lot including the cheap penalty. The inconsistency in the backline is what is costing us,” Kikomeko told Daily Monitor after the ggame.

Mugulusi boost

Kyetume’s Richard Matovu was named man of the match although Busoga’s Isma Mugulusi, the Uganda Hippos attacking midfielder, could have also filed a successful appeal for the award. The youngster’s heat map was impressive and scattered all over with flashes of brilliance.

Mugulusi played only 15 minutes in their loss to UPDF and was unavailable against BUL. His work rate and goal proved his importance.

He fired the hosts ahead six minutes after restart making good work of a swift counter attack but a defensive lapse eleven minutes later denied them their first win when Franco Balabala handled the ball inside the area for a penalty. He was duly punished by Mustapha Mujjuzi who converted from the spot by sending goalkeeper Ali Kimera the wrong way for the equalizer.

In Tororo, Onduparaka recovered from the 8-0 humiliation against KCCA with a 3-2 win over newly promoted Myda to move to four points from three games. The hosts remain pointless.

Uganda Premier League- Match day 2 results

|Friday December 11, 2020

MYDA 2–3 Onduparaka

KCCA 2–0 Mbarara City

Busoga Utd 1–1 Kyetume

|Saturday December 12, 2020

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers SC

URA FC 2-1 SC Villa

Express FC 2-1 Bright Stars FC

Kitara FC 0-5 Uganda Police

UPDF FC 2-1 BUL FC

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com