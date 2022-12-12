KCCA, Villa striking right chords

There is a renewed feel good factor around traditional giants KCCA and SC Villa lately.

Villa, supposed to be sweating with the burden of a forced distant home ground and deducted points, are playing like an unchained team.

The 2-0 triumph over UPDF on Sunday at the Akibua Stadium-Lira was the Jogoos' third straight victory and indeed it propelled them to 23 points from 13 matches in fourth place on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Interestingly, they are turning Lira into a fortress of sorts with Nelson Magera's side now a slot above early pace setters Wakiso Giants - the one-match advantage notwithstanding.

Forward Charles Bbale put the record champions in a deserved lead on 28 minutes before Ivan Bogere sealed off the contest in the 72 minute to compound UPDF misery in their 13th placement with just seven points from 12 matches.

At the Omondi Stadium-Lugogo on Friday, Morley Byekwaso's KCCA made it six wins and one draw from the last seven matches as they marched to the apex of the log with 25 points in 12 matches.

Byekwaso on cloud nine

The much anticipated battle between city rivals KCCA and Express didn't live to the billing as the hosts scampered away with an unassailable 3-0 win.

Midfielder Moses Waiswa converted from 12 yards after Express defender Derrick Ngoobi clumsy brought down midfielder Allan Okello in the forbidden area.

Express, with star-man Allan Kalyowa glued on the bench, flattered to deceive whilst trying to find a remedy before KCCA Congolese import Tshisungu Kankonde rose up from the dugout to net his first goal for the club - a composed finish after he was cleverly set through by Waiswa.

On and off striker Charles Lwanga rounded up the mauling with a jaw dropping powered shot that flew past Express goalkeeper Denis Otim in the 84th minute, moments after coming from the bench.

This was the Red Eagles' fourth successive defeat that ultimately drops James Odoch's side to tenth with 14 points - and obviously into a spot of bother.

"I'm extremely happy to win with such a big margin.Shifting to two strikers after struggling with on in the first half worked miracles because it had taken them long to score goals.

"We are not in the first position by mistakes because we have worked for it.We are going to be equally aggressive when we face Bul next (on Tuesday)," an elated Byekwaso revealed.

Giants no more?

Many had opted John Luyinda's Wakiso Giants had been offered Busoga United, second last on the table, as fodder after the Purple Sharks' 2-1 loss to Bul earlier.

They were in for a monumental shocker when the visitors slaughtered the Sharks 3-2 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

A brace from rookie Laban Tibita and Peter Onzima's solo strike were enough to make Shariph Kimbowa and Ibrahim Kasule's efforts mere consolation goals.

Wakiso Giants fell to fifth on the log with 21 points as they try to arrest the free-fall.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

KCCA 3-0 Express

Wakiso Giants 2-3 Busoga United

Gaddafi 3-1 Blacks

SC Villa 2-0 UPDF

Onduparaka 2-2 Maroons

Busoga United 0-1 Arua Hill





Tuesday

Buk vs. KCCA, 2pm (Njeru) Live on FUFA TV

Express vs. Vipers, 4pm (Wankulukuku) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV