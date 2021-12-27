KCCA, Vipers fight for UPL leadership 

KCCA and Vipers shared league titles since 2013 before their duopoly was interrupted by Express last season.

They seem to have embarked on another title charge this season as they occupy the first two positions going into today’s match-day 13 of the Uganda Premier League.

With second placed Vipers already holding a four-point advantage over Bul in third, that gap can increase to seven should they defeat visitors UPDF at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

KCCA are meanwhile top of the table with 28 points after 12 games, two ahead of Vipers who have a game in hand.

They are away in Arua to play Onduparaka as they seek to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

KCCA played out a goalless draw with Express in their previous match, their third stalemate in the past four games.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso however insisted he was happy with the club’s performance despite the result.

“All the players showed great desire to try and win the game and we take the point and try to make further improvements,” Byekwaso said after the Express game.

They play an Onduparaka team that is 12th with as many points and games and seem to have lost their invincibility at home drawing winning once at their Greenlight stadium and drawing four of the other five encounters there.

Vipers on the other hand are learning to grind out results winning their previous two games 1-0 and are unbeaten in their last five matches and victorious in four.

Their opponents UPDF are seventh after accumulating 18 points in 12 matches but are struggling for consistency under coach Brian Ssenyondo are winless in their last three games.