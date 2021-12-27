KCCA, Vipers fight for UPL leadership 

KCCA's Innocent Wafula (L) and Arafat Usama close in on Vipers Caesar Manzoki. The two sides face other foes today.

By  Elvis Senono

  • Ivan Ahimbisibwe    of UPDF and KCCA’s Herbert Achai lead the assist charts with three apiece, while Elvis Ngonde (Busoga), Franco Onen (Gaddafi),
  • Yunus Sibira (Gaddafi),
  • Mohammad Shaban (Onduparaka), Faizul Ibrahim (Arua Hill) and George Kasonko (Bul) all booked four times.

KCCA and Vipers shared league titles since 2013 before their duopoly was interrupted by Express last season.
They seem to have embarked on another title charge this season as they occupy the first two positions going into today’s match-day 13 of the Uganda Premier League. 
With second placed Vipers already holding a four-point advantage over Bul in third, that gap can increase to seven should they defeat visitors UPDF at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

