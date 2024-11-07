KCCA, Vipers respective starts living up to heavyweights billing

A Vipers-KCCA clash has grown in importance over the last decade to the level of being debated as the biggest game in a StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

The two teams have won eight of the last 10 titles on offer with Vipers claiming five and KCCA adding three to their name.

A massive drop in their set high standards last season however meant the games between the two teams carried little significance in terms of the title race as Villa deservedly clinched their 17th league crown.

The 3-1 KCCA win over Vipers last season was the first for the former in seven games following a poor start.

The second meeting between the two teams last season similarly carried little significance and ended in a 1-0 win for KCCA at Kitende as they threatened a late and ultimately far-fetched shot at the league title.

Vipers were fifth, eight points behind then table leaders Kitara. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the teams are showing strong signs of rediscovering their mojo.

KCCA are the current leaders with 17 points from seven games and building on from last season's strong run in which they lost once in 11 games to close out the season. Vipers are point behind in third position level on 16 points with Nec.

So regardless of the outcome of Saturday's encounter between the two sides at the St. Mary's Stadium in Kitende, they will still occupy at least the top three positions with second-placed Nec having already dropped points in a goalless draw against Police.

KCCA have been the most consistent team thus far and will put on the line the only unbeaten record left in the league.

Chasing a first title since 2019, KCCA's start has been a mix of grit and grace under transformed head coach Abdallah Mubiru, previously criticised for a one dimensional all out attacking approach.

They have already ground out three 1-0 scorelines against URA, Bright Stars and Mbale Heroes conceding just once in the opening seven games.

Goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa has taken over the number one position with Hassan Mahmood and Mustafa Mujuzi also impressing in central defence.

A leopard however never changes its spots and Maroons bore the brunt of KCCA's full attacking force in a 5-0 destruction last week.

The signs had been coming with KCCA largely wasteful in the previous game away in Mbale.

There have been some good combination plays that resulted in the second goal scored against Maroons with a fine team, short passing move ending with Bright Anukani releasing Abu Mayanja.

The fifth goal was also well structured and showed the attacking options at Mubiru's disposal when substitutes Usama Arafat and the returning Sadat Anaku combined.

That was in the absence of lead striker Derrick Nsibambi who had registered two goals to his name.

Milton Karisa controls the ball.

The goals have also been spread throughout the team with midfielder Ashraf Mugume forcing his way back into the starting lineup also registering two goals to his name.

The industrious Saidi Mayanja is one of the first names on the team sheet as his three goals and two assists attest.

More balanced

While KCCA appear to have a more balanced team, they play a multinational Vipers side that seems to finally be clicking into gear.

The six time champions have now won four straight games since the arrival of John "Ayala" Luyinda after the sacking of Serbian Nikola Kavazovic.

Ayala who has surprisingly yet to be handed full reigns has brought stability to the team restoring players to positions that largely bring the best out of their abilities.

This included star striker Yunus Sentamu restored to his favourite position to the left of the team's attack rather than the left wing-back position he was subjected to under Kavazovic.

The outcome has been two goals in the past four appearances but it is mostly the understanding Sentamu, playmaker Allan Okello and captain Milton Karisa are trying to forge.

The three combined in the 2-0 win over Wakiso while Okello who seems to be playing with the same freedom he was accorded in his first spell at KCCA also setting up Sentamu for the third goal against Mbarara in a game in which he also converted two penalties.

That tally took him to five league goals already showing more productivity than he had last season.

Okello will again be expected to provide the team's major creative spark in what will be his second appearance after the much publicised move from his former paymasters.

The dugouts will also feature friends Mubiru and Luyinda who worked together at Kitende in 2016.

The pair have built a reputation of building strong attacking sides having worked together for more than a decade before going separate ways whwn Mubiru was sacked by Police in 2022.

The previous meeting between the two enterprising tacticians ended in a 2-1 win for Luyinda's Wakiso over KCCA.