KCCA, Vipers thrill in fierce rumble dress rehearsal

It was a weekend of cakewalks for the top two sides in the league. KCCA and Vipers, the current league heavyweights, made light work of their respective opponents, Maroons and Mbarara City.

Now, the stage is set for a titanic clash between the number one and number two sides on November 9 at Kitende.

After mauling hapless Maroons 5-0 under the Lugogo floodlights on Friday, with goals from Shafiq Kwikiriza, Abu Mayanja, Saidi Mayanja, Ashraf Mugume, and Sadat Anaku, KCCA climbed to the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table with 17 points from seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Venoms stung Mbarara City 3-1 earlier on Thursday at Kakyekya, and are a point behind KCCA ahead of their mammoth clash at St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday.

No love lost

The Vipers vs. KCCA duel is one that is already littered with mind games over the years.

The red-hot form of both giants will undoubtedly reach a boiling point, especially considering that Vipers coach John 'Ayala' Luyinda will be meeting his mentor Abdallah Mubiru.

Additionally, Vipers protagonist Allan Okello, already with five goals, will be turning his guns on his parent club KCCA. With no love lost between these foes, the stage is set for a fiery encounter.

"We have already shown our challengers what we are capable of. Going to Kitende to face Vipers doesn't intimidate us at all. We've managed to secure points from St Mary's Stadium before, so it's definitely achievable," Mubiru revealed.

As the mind games continue to swirl, Mubiru revealed that he 'didn't teach Ayala much in coaching' because he was 'an equal colleague with whom they worked with at Police and KCCA.'

New kid on the block

Mubiru received a tonic boost from the excellent performance of academy graduate Brian Ijara, who seamlessly filled in for the absent midfielder Joel Sserunjogi and dominated the midfield against Maroons.

With his composure, impeccable game reading, and commanding presence, Mubiru believes Ijara could be the key to taming Vipers' creative midfield trio of Okello, Moses Waiswa, and Karim Watambala.

"He came from the club's under-17 feeder team and did well. We will continue giving him games because he has shown he is calm, versatile, and believes in himself.

"This will ultimately help him excel if he listens to the guidance he gets, because he's undoubtedly talented," Mubiru said.

Distressfull scenes as referee kabugo is carried into an ambulance. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Referee death mars Jogoo victory

SC Villa's alarming 5-0 whitewashing of UPDF at Wankulukuku Stadium on Friday to go fourth with 11 points was sadly overshadowed by the tragic news of assistant referee Peter Kabugo's sudden death.

The 27-year-old official collapsed in the 73rd minute and, despite immediate medical attention from both teams and paramedics, tragically passed away en route to the hospital.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation, pending the results of a post-mortem examination according to Fufa. Kabugo was laid to rest yesterday in Buikwe district.

Charles Lwanga scored four times for Morley Byekwaso's Jogoos with Aggrey Kirya adding an own goal as the holders returned to winning ways ending a three-match winless streak.

Bul on cloud nine

Abbey Kikomeko's Bul continued their impressive form, securing their third consecutive win with a 1-0 victory over Soltilo Bright Stars at Najjembe.

This result propelled them to sixth place in the league with 11 points. Kikomeko, visibly relieved, has finally found the winning formula after a disastrous start to the season.

On the other hand, Joseph Mutyaba's luck ran out as he was shown the exit door after a string of seven winless matches, leaving Soltilo Bright Stars rooted to the bottom of the table.

Kitara free-fall

Not even the recruitment of coach Wasswa Bbosa could save troubled Kitara from a fifth loss. They went down 2-0 to Alex Isabirye's URA at Nakivubo on Friday. It's evident that Bbosa has a Herculean task ahead to turn around Kitara's fortunes, especially after their indifferent start under the now-sacked Brian Ssenyondo.

The Royals missed numerous chances, lacked fighting spirit, and looked disjointed against the Tax Collectors, who are steadily making up for lost ground.

Underperforming Kiatara, which finished fourth last term, are third from bottom with four points, while four-time league champions URA are fifth with 11 points.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

SC Villa 5-0 UPDF

URA 2-0 Kitara

KCCA 5-0 Maroons

Bul 1-0 Bright Stars