KCCA, Vipers warm up for their clash with bustling victories 

Talking Tactics. KCCA Coach Morley Byekwaso addresses his newly inherited charges ahead of his first Uganda Premier League game against BUL at the Phillip Omondi Stadium recently.  PHOTO | FILE

By  Elvis Senono  &  Fred Mwambu

Sunday presents the biggest game in Ugandan club football lately as the most successful sides of recent times meet in an early title when KCCA visit Vipers at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. The pair shared eight StarTImes Uganda Premier League titles in eight years before that duopoly  was broken by Express last season. 

