KCCA want it back!

Built For A Long Haul. Three-time league winning manager, Mike Mutebi, believes he has set up a youthful team not only to immediately challenge for titles, but to last them a really long time.

By ANDREW MWANGUHYA More by this Author

KCCA and reigning national champions, Vipers SC, have been so dominant this decade they have won the league title eight times between themselves in the said period.

Mike Mutebi, the KCCA manager, has led the Lugogo side to three of their last five.

Strong favourites

Given the relative stability at both KCCA and Vipers, the duo are again expected to start the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) season as favourites.

Mutebi has been as ruthless in his transfer activity, clearing 13 of his team as he took out what he considers deadwood as rebuilds a new side to carry KCCA for the next five or so years.

The likes of experienced Muzamiru Mutyaba, Sadam Juma, Erisa Ssekisambu and injury prone Jackson Nunda were shipped out.

Advertisement

There was a sense of dwindling hunger as KCCA lost the title to Vipers last season, although Mutebi is confident they would have won it had Covid-19 not ended the league prematurely.

Long term build

Ex-Vipers midfielder Ashraf Mugume, who enjoyed a good loan spell at Police last season, and striker Charles Lwanga Charles, formerly SC Villa, are some of the arrivals at Lugogo.

Juma Balinya, who run the show with Police not long ago before moving to Tanzania, and then Kenya, loanee from Proline Bright Anukani and former Mbarara City talisman Brian Aheebwa all look to give KCCA some good edge.

Add a little touch of experience of Ugandan international Denis Iguma and you have a seemingly balanced side. Eleven new players in total have come in. “Winning titles, of course, and reaching group stages on the continent, is always out target,” reminded Mutebi.

“We are interested in players who are in their early twenties because we want to groom players that can stay at the club for some time,” said Mutebi, who joined KCCA in 2015.

“The idea is to give the players long term contracts to keep the team stable if we are to compete at the top level.”

Every position covered

Mutebi, who also played for the club, added: “We want to have at least three players in each position and competing at the top level if we are going to meet our goal to compete at the top level especially on the continent.

“When we suffered injuries last season, especially with the core of the team, we did not have able replacements.

“But now that we have at least two to three players in every position and I am quite sure we shall compete at the top-level next term.”

As you read this, KCCA are now only three short of matching the record champions SC Villa, who last won theirs in 2004.

WHO IS IN & OUT?

New Signings: Ashraf Mugume (Vipers), Charles Lwanga (Villa), Stefano Loro Mazengo (Free agent), Dennis Iguma (Free), Bright Anukani (Proline - loan), Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City - Free), Samson Kigozi (Police - Free), Dominic Ayella (KCCA Junior Team), Juma Balinya (Gor Mahia), Moses Kalanzi (Free Agent), Andrew Kawooya (Vipers JT)

Outs. Tom Ikara, Eric Ssenjobe, Jackson Nunda, James Begisa, Ibrahim Wammanni, Jamil Malyamungu, Erisa Ssekisambu, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Bukenya Lawrence, Mike Mutyaba, Muzamir Mutyaba, John Odumegwu, Nicholas Kasozi

ABOUT KCCA FC

Name: KCCA FC

Founded: 1967

Nickname: Kasasiro Boys

Home ground: MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Chairman: Martin Ssekajja

Manager: Mike Mutebi

Captain: Charles Lukwago

League titles: 13

Last season: 2nd

Prediction: 1st

amwanguhya@ug.nationmedia.com



