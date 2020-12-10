KCCA were great, but  Ondu never travelled

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author





KCCA manager Mike Mutebi’s assessment of the 8-0 routing of Onduparaka was as honest as his team’s execution.

“Onduparaka asked of Express many questions (1-1 last weekend) in Arua,” said Mutebi, whose 3-5-2 destroyed Onduparaka. “We asked many questions to which they didn’t have any answers, here. I believe we would have scored more.” Brian Aheebwa’s four goals, Sam Ssenyonjo’s hat-trick, Herbert Achai’s surprise package, Charles Lukwago and co’s clean sheet, and the midfield’s magic all justify Mutebi.

However, while highlighting KCCA’s classic procession at MTN Omondi Stadium in this StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) match, there’s no escaping Onduparaka’s ineptness.

This writer sat some metres from KCCA assistant manager, Morley Byekwaso during the game.

Byekwaso and his victorious U-20 national team and KCCA players are fresh from qualifying for the underage Afcon finals, and sat this one out.

Advertisement

“They are making it too easy for us,” Byekwaso pointed out after Ssenyonjo made it 3-0 on 29 minutes.

“They are not fighting, their defence is allowing us too much time on the ball, no communication. This could end 8-0.” Byekwaso added, later. “We did well but we also know we shall face sterner tests.”

The goals

Inside the first minute, Onduparaka goalkeeper Augustine Opoka was making his first save from Ssenyonjo.

The guests were soon down, right back Denis Iguma driving forward to Gift Ali, the midfielder - working well with Ashraf Mugume and Kezironi Kizito - passing it one-time to Ssenyonjo.

In a split second the young striker had twisted Wasswa Shaban and released Aheebwa, the two exchanging one-twos before Ssenyonjo held off another defender to lay it on for Aheebwa to power in from six yards on 18 minutes. The second - five minutes later - started from a throw-in by Achai.

After quick interplay with Ssenyonjo and Ali, just infront of the KCCA bench, Achai weighted in a searching ball that went in over an overstretched Opoka.

Penalty appeal

The visitors had strong calls for a penalty moments later waved off when Iguma pushed Kabon Livin to the ground. The resultant counter attack ended with Aheebwa and Ssenyonjo combining for the latter to beat Opoka to his low right on 29 minutes just outside the box.

Onduparaka were at sixes and sevens. Kabon, Rashid Okocha and Joel Jangeyambe hardly troubled or offered resistance in the middle, while defence’s judgement was just terrible.

Left back Derrick Ochen tumbled as he took a free kick from his half, only for it to land on Samson Kigozi.

Impressive Kigozi quickly teed on Aheebwa, the striker beating Ochen with ease before goalkeeper Opoka punched into Ssenyonjo’s path for 4-0 on 37 minutes. At this time, Onduparaka coach Vialli Bainomugisha kept pacing from his bench to the touchline with no clear plan. Aheebwa further complicated matters for Bainomugisha from the penalty spot on 45 minutes, sending Opoka the wrong way for a 5-0 half time lead.

Kigozi had left Okocha on the ground at the half way line, exchanging quick passes with Aheebwa before the former drove into the forbidden area, inviting Anyone Mahdi into a penalty winning shove.

Licence to patrol

The sixth, seventh and eighth showed just how Onduparaka never reported for duty here, KCCA’s midfield decisively eating up their counterparts. Kigozi to Mugume to Kezironi released a fully unmarked Ssenyonjo - with Okocha watching and three Onduparaka defenders on holiday.

Ssenyonjo drove further into the box to glide the ball between Opoka’s legs and complete his hat-trick on 57 minutes. A routine pass from goalkeeper Charles Lukwago then found left back Achai, who - with seven Onduparaka players in the other half - drove the ball all the way to the final third.

Quick, short exchanges with Aheebwa saw the striker allow a sea of Onduparaka players surge forward.

He then stopped inside the box, glanced up and buried the seventh into the top corner on 66 minutes with Opoka the other side of goal.

By the time Aheebwa tapped home his fourth and KCCA’s eighth from Opoka’s spill of Mugume’s powerful drive, Onduparaka’s impotence had been fully punished by the unforgiving hosts.

amwanguhya@ug.nationmedia.com

