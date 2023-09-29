KCCA yearn for another Shaban wonder

Back in March 2018, a then lean, spiky-short dreadlocked and goal greedy Muhammad Shaban wrote his name into the hearts of diehard KCCA fans - and into the Ugandan football folklore.

At the filled to the rafters Lugogo Stadium, the striker rose the highest to head in a quickly taken corner as Mike Mutebi's KCCA overcame Ethiopian giants St George 1-0 on aggregate to storm their maiden Caf champions League stage.

The historic feat came with a Shs2bn bounty for KCCA and a reported $130,000 three-year contract move to Moroccan giants Raja Casamblanca just three months later for Shaban.

Unfortunately the move to Raja, just like the follow up switch to Vipers, didn't work out forcing the former Onduparaka net banger to seek solace at KCCA again.

Sergio Traguil's KCCA will need a bit of that predatory Shaban of five years ago if they are to overturn Abu Salem's 3-1 first leg advantage on Saturday at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.

He missed last Saturday's Startimes Uganda Premier League loss to Bul at Njeru through injury and the Portuguese gaffer bemoaned his absence.

Shaban had put up 80 minutes of a no-show in Tunis before he was hurled off for defender Peter Magambo as KCCA went for damage control.

Shaban returned to training on Tuesday ostensibly to lift the scoring burden off rookie forward Abu Mayanja's tender shoulders.

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius proved less prolific while Emmanuell Loki, a last minute desperate striking buy from Soltilo Bright Stars missed Caf registration - thus narrowing KCCA's other forward options.



It's a do or die affair - Traguil

Like it was at the Stade Olympique De Rage-Tunis a fortnight ago, Traguil will be barred from prowling the touchline but he believes he has already psyched up his charges for a mother of all battles .

"The boys now know what to do in the offensive zone. They are interpreting every tactic well because I told them that what happened in Tunisia and against Bul was a reality check for them," Traguil told Score.

KCCA looked out of sorts as Salem forward Elmutaseem Abushanaf clinically netted on 26 minutes, Abdulmunem Aleiyan buried a penalty in the 35th minute before Hosam Alabani scored the third on 55 minutes as the defence was caught napping in a corner situation.

"We scored many goals during the preseason but we don't score these days because we lack concentration. We demand ourselves to make it to the group stages because we believe everything is possible," Traguil emphasized.

Apart from addressing the 'silly' mistakes he saw in Tunisia, the tactician wants KCCA to build on Mayanja's away goal to stage a mini miracle.

"We have to step up in quality and be more deadly in the decision making. We have to be more hungry, more active and show that KCCA is a big club. All is possible if we build on that away goal," he said.

Selection dilemma

Already defender Mustafa Mujjuzi is ruled out due to his dismissal in the first leg and that implies Traguil must choose between Peter Magambo and Angolan Emilson Gonzaga for his replacement in the backline.

First-choice goalkeeper Derrick Ochan could also pave the way for youngster Anthony Emojong after seeing stars in Tunis.

In the search for early goals, Traguil may also drop buding midfielders Joel Sserunjogi and Faisal Wabyona for the tried and tested midfieders Julius Poloto and Ashraf Mugume.