Kenya arrests head of disbanded national football body

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/ Nation Media Group 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The reign of the 41-year-old Mwendwa, who has been FKF president since 2016, has been dogged by controversy and claims of impropriety

Kenyan police said they had arrested the head of the national football federation on Friday after the body was dissolved over corruption allegations.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa was picked up by police at a Nairobi hotel the day after the government set up a caretaker committee to run the body and further investigate alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

