Kenya on tough warning for repeated crowd trouble

Kenya’s hosting of the highly anticipated final of the 2024 Pamoja African Nations Championship (Chan) now faces serious scrutiny after Caf imposed hefty fines, strict crowd control measures and a stern warning over repeated fan trouble at Kasarani Stadium.

The recent warning follows chaotic scenes during Kenya’s shock 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday courtesy of Wesley Oyam’s strike.

The Harambee Stars are currently on top of Group A with seven points from victories against Morocco and DR Congo and a draw against Angola. A win against Zambia in their last group match will secure a quarterfinal spot. However, off the pitch, Nairobi is on a strong warning.

Caf’s strong-worded statement partly reads: “These incidents present unacceptable risks to spectators, staff and the integrity of the tournament… failure to implement our directives may result in more serious sanctions, including consideration of alternative venues for future matches of the host team.”

This crackdown follows earlier sanctions against both Kenya and Tanzania. Tanzania’s Football Federation was fined Shs36m for breaches of safety and security regulations after crowd chaos during their match against Burkina Faso.

But Kenya has drawn the sharpest rebuke, with Caf accusing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of failing to address glaring security lapses despite repeated warnings.

During Kenya’s opening clash against DR Congo, stampedes, unauthorized access and assaults on Caf officials and guests were reported.

FKF was fined Shs 18m for the crowd surge and Shs35.7m for the assaults, alongside a formal warning over the ignition of fire inside the stadium. A separate incident in the Morocco 2-0 Angola match led to an additional Shs17.8m fine, half suspended on condition of no repeat offense during the tournament.

Caf detailed how ticketless fans and those holding unauthorized government-distributed tickets stormed gates, breached the perimeter fence and overwhelmed entry points.

Tear gas and flash grenades caused panic, with reports of live ammunition fired by security operatives near spectators and staff.

Violence, including stone-throwing at security personnel and unsafe vehicle movement in fan areas, compounded concerns. No official medical reports were submitted despite injuries.

As a result, Kenya’s next home fixture against Zambia on August 17 will be held under tight restrictions. Kasarani’s crowd will be cut to 60 percent capacity, allowing no more than 27,000 spectators and only electronic tickets will be accepted.

The venue normally holds slightly over 48,000 fans. A public safety awareness campaign is also mandatory.

With this recent measures, Nairobi is now under intense scrutiny and another security failure could force Caf to reconsider further options.

2024 African Nations Championship

Wednesday fixtures – Dar es Salaam

Madagascar vs. Central African Republic – 5pm

Mauritania vs. Burkina Faso – 8pm

Tomorrow – Group A

Morocco vs. Zambia– 5pm