Kenya to host Chan 2024 

The Kenyan cabinet has approved plans to host the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament in 2024.

The decision was agreed upon on Monday, October 9, 2023, with the government hoping to use the Chan to prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations which will be hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“In addition to Afcon 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African nations championship (Chan) in September, 2024; the Cecafa under-18 championship in November, 2023; and the Afcon under -15 (pan African schools’ football) cecafa region championship in December, 2023,” a statement released by the Kenya presidency states.

Moses Magogo, the Fufa president, has mooted the idea of hosting the Chan too upon winning he bid to host the 2027 Afcon dubbed ‘East Africa Pamoja’.

In regard to that tournament in four years, the Kenyan cabinet also made concrete decisions on stadia.

“In a bid to elevate Kenya's standing as a sporting powerhouse, cabinet approved various construction and renovation projects of facilities for hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027.

“The ambitious plan includes building the Talanta Sports Complex (Jamhuri, Nairobi) and extensive renovations of Nyayo National Stadium, Moi International Sports Centre - Kasarani, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium,” the statement adds.

Tanzania has also made commitments to build two stadiums, as well as Uganda though the latter is yet to get to where Kenya did on Monday.