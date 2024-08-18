Key dates in first five UPL matches

The 2024/25 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season officially gets underway on Friday, September 13, with KCCA against URA the opening matchday’s headliner.

Defending champions SC Villa are not in action until Monday, September 16, when they welcome Mbarara City to their new home, Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Six-time champions Vipers SC start at home to UPDF while Kitara, Bul and Express open against the three newcomers Lugazi, Police and Mbale Heroes respectively on Matchday One.

There are quite some juicy fixtures in the first five matchdays, with newcomers Mbale Heroes also coming up against the big boys.

But it is the first five matchdays involving the top five from last season, as well as struggling giants URA and Express - who ended the most recent campaign in eighth and 10th respectively - that we will focus on for now.

SC Villa

Sept 26, Matchday 3: vs Bul, Home

The record 17-time champions will hope for a back-to-back this season when they open their title defence against Mbarara City on Monday, September 16 at Namboole. But the standout fixture for coach Morley Byekwaso’s side in the opening five matchdays is undoubtedly the home clash against hard-battling Bul on Matchday Three.

Vipers SC

Sept 28, Matchday 3: vs Express, Away

Six-time league winners Vipers SC had a disappointing last season, and will start this hungrier under new Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic. The Venoms open their campaign at home to UPDF but it is the cross-neighbour clash against Express that highlights their opening five matchdays.

Bul

Sept 20, Matchday 2: vs KCCA, Home

Sept 26, Matchday 3: vs SC Villa, Away

Oct 19, Matchday 5: vs URA, Away

Alongside KCCA, Bul have arguably the toughest opening five matchdays, where they face 13-time league winners and title contenders KCCA at home on Matchday Two, defending champions Villa away on Matchday Three and four-time kings URA on Matchday Five - also away.

Kitara

Sept 27, Matchday 3: vs KCCA, Away

Kitara had a hugely successful last season on their return to top flight football, where they finished fourth behind Bul, Vipers and champions Villa. The Royals also won the Stanbic Uganda Cup to earn a debut slot on the continent. They start their second top flight season in a row away to newcomers Lugazi, but their highlight in the first five matchdays is away to KCCA at MTN Omondi Stadium on Matchday Three.

KCCA

Sept 13, Matchday 1: vs URA, Home

Sept 20, Matchday 2: vs Bul, Away

Sept 27, Matchday 3: vs Kitara, Home

Having started so poorly last season before rallying to finish fifth, KCCA will hope to start on a high this time round. It is a tough start for coach Abdallah Mubiru’s side at home to URA, with an away clash against Bul and another home fixture against Kitara on Matchdays Two and Three coming thick and fast.

URA

Sept 13, Matchday 1: vs KCCA, Away

Oct 19, Matchday 5: vs Bul, Home

URA, who finished a disappointing eighth last season, are not known good starters. That they travel to KCCA on the opening day and welcome Bul on Matchday Five hardly makes their opening five matchdays easier.

Express

Sept 28, Matchday 3: vs Vipers, Home