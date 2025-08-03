Key midfield decisions await ahead of Algeria task

The Cranes are seeking to hit the ground in Monday's opening encounter against Algeria. Key to achieving that positive result will depend largely on how the Cranes set up in midfield.

Going by the two build-up games played against Tanzania and Senegal, coaches Morley Byekwaso and Fred Muhumuza will have been left with plenty to ponder about who starts today's game.

On paper, the Vipers trio of Marvin Youngman, Karim Watambala and Allan Okello appeared ideal having played together at Vipers last season.

Youngman's work ethic is unquestionable while Watambala is also known for his industriousness and shooting ability while Okello was expected to be the creative spark.

There was however little of that on show against Tanzania as Okello faded after a bright start while Youngman appeared overwhelmed by the task.

The lead up to Tanzania's goal was particularly telling as they strung together no less than 20 passes before Iddy Seleman shrugged off Watambala's half hearted challenge to shoot past Joel Mutakubwa.

The technical team responded with taking off Youngman at half time amd replacing him with a natural fit that is Joel Sserunjogi at the base of the midfield.

The team did improve after the interval as well as in the subsequent game against Senegal where among the 10 outfield changes Sserunjogi played alongside Elvis Ngonde and Enock Ssebagala.

The trio were prominent in the 2-1 win with Sserunjogi's corner eventually stabbed in by Arnold Odong. Most importantly the team worked well off the ball particularly with pressing the opponents in their half resulting into the second goal.

Sserunjogi and Ngonde led the press before Patrick Kakande forced the Senegalese right back to pass to his goalkeeper who was then caught in possession by Jude Ssemugabi to concede the penalty.

Against Algerian opponents who are traditionally more comfortable on the ball, that approach appears the more likely route to get a positive result. That however will largely depend on who will be tasked to execute it.

Probable lineup