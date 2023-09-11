Khalifa, available midfield options have to meet halfway

Uganda’s interim coach Ayub Khalifa will dare to go toe-to-toe with Algeria when the two sides meet on September 20 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in the first round of the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) Qualifiers.

Algeria are ranked 10th in Africa and have a host of players building experience in the highly rated French League while Uganda is ranked 31st. But Khalifa thinks he get past the Fennecs, who did not qualify for Awcon 2022 and never made it past the group stage of the five editions they have been to.

The trouble for Uganda, however, is that Khalifa’s possession-based football is strange to a national team that has mostly played in reaction to what challenges the opponents present. And he will have to wait until at least September 14 to have the players he summoned.

His trusted guns like Samalie Nakacwa, Hadijah Nandago and the new kid on the block U-18 national team captain Phionah Nabulime have asked to be excused from this assignment so they can complete their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

Nakacwa would be trusted to start as a right back while Nandago could have been an option off the bench if Uganda needed a goal. Nabulime is one for the future but it is very likely that Khalifa could have made a case for her to be in the final squad especially because he cannot get all the summoned players.

Shamirah Nalugya, according to Khalifa, has pulled out due to “an injury communicated by her club” while Tracy Jones Akiror has “some documents to sort.”

However, Nalugya reportedly already had issues with her role in the team. If Khalifa gets time and the blessings of Fufa to change how Crested Cranes play then the two parties could be at parallel roads for a while.

Khalifa sees Nalugya as a holding midfielder because her ability on the ball guarantees security in the build-up phase – although at times she is too elaborate and takes many touches on the ball.

Depth

The Kampala Queens midfielder, however, sees herself as an attacking midfielder but it is unlikely she would be started in that role when Shakirah Nyinagahirwa offers more goals, better work rate and intensity. That is even before you consider that Hasifah Nassuna, even though Khalifa had reservations about her performance in the July Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda, is untouchable.

In the end, Khalifa’s style and the players available to him might have to meet halfway. Belarus-based Joan Nabirye is good at destroying opponent’s moves but will have to show more quality in possession.

Riticia Nabbosa and Phiona Nabbumba have the passing range and work rate to play in any team but have mostly thrived in teams that play directly or on the break. Khalifa has to convince them about knocking it around with a little more patience.

Josephine Nandagire also thrived in a less ambitious Makerere University team but has to hope that the reputation of her club does not precede her. Rhoda Nanziri is Khalifa’s trusted ally at Kawempe Muslim and was in the squad to face Rwanda.