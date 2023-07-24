Khalifa confident despite losing U-18 stars to Kampala Queens

The 0-0 draw between the U-18 women’s national team and Kampala Queens was a confidence boost for the former ahead of their Cecafa Championship that starts tomorrow and climaxes August 3 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.

Coach Ayub Khalifa had been left worried at the start of last week when his hand was forced, reportedly by federation boss and KQ patron Moses Magogo, to let Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Catherine Nagadya join the KQ camp that is also preparing for the August 11-26 Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers for the Cecafa region.

Apparently, the three had to join the KQ camp because they were yet to start working with new coach Charles Sam Nsanziro Ssenyange alias Kadidi, who was appointed on July 12 when the trio was with the senior national team Crested Cranes for Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda.

Also, the U-18 tournament is seen as a preparation camp for the U-20 side that will play Mozambique in the second round of the age group’s 2024 World Cup qualifiers in October after earning a bye in the first round.

“Of course, without those three, our team is weaker but it gives the rest an opportunity to shine for their country,” Khalifa said.

“In fact, the draw with Kampala Queens will give them a lot of confidence that they can make it happen in Dar. They played against a much older and experienced team but managed to hold it and even create chances,” Khalifa said.

On the other hand, Kadidi was left worried that they could not get goals against less experienced opponents but he now has the time and players to arrest his fears.

U-18 Squad Summoned for Cecafa

Goalkeepers: Bridget Nansamba (Rines SS), Cecilia Kamuli (Tooro Queens), Lillian Nakirya (St. Noa), Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs HS)

Defenders: Patricia Nakato Nanyanzi (Rines), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hills), Sharifah Nakimera, Patience Nabulobi, Rebecca Nandhengo (UMHS), Charity Katusiime (Taggy HS), Desire Katisi Natooro (Kataka-She / Amus)

Midfielders: Patricia Nayiga (Wakiso), Krusum Namutebi, Phiona Nabulime, Dorcus Kisakye, Agnes Nabukenya, Hadijah Babirye, (Kawempe), Shafiga Tamisi (Kataka-She / Amus)