Khalifa creates competition for attacking slots

Crested Cranes’ stand-in coach Ayub Khalifa has concerns about his defence but welcomes every bit of selection headache for the attackers ahead of Uganda’s Olympic qualification matches against Rwanda in Kigali.

Uganda will play both home and away encounters in Kigali as Fufa claim that no stadium here fit Caf’s criteria for hosting the first leg of this first round match due on Wednesday.

In the friendly against Tanzania that Uganda won 3-1 at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Friday, Khalifa started with Fauzia Najjemba on her favourite left wing, Sandra Nabweteme as a striker with a license to drop into midfield and debutant Catherine Nagadya as a surprise selection on the right wing.

Khalifa rates Nabweteme highly and with a style of play that encourages forwards to express themselves and rotate positions, Fazila Ikwaput is surely second for the coach in pecking order. But if she gets more playing time, Ikwaput will definitely force the coach to think harder because she guarantees goals.

Right wing drama

However, even before Khalifa was handed the job, he felt Nagadya had had a better club season than Margaret Kunihira and had shared – after being named U-20 and U-18 national team coach – that the two needed each other to bring the best out of each other.

Nagadya repaid the faith by scoring Uganda’s equalizer on Friday in the 31st minute long after Tanzania had scored a second minute opener through Clement Oppa.

But when Kunihira came on for a fatigued Hasifah Nassuna, she made her own statement by scoring Uganda’s third in the 88th minute – just two minutes after Najjemba had made it 2-1.

And that competition should not be the only concern for Kunihira and Nagadya. Khalifa could yet turn one of them into competition for Najjemba because Shakirah Nyinagahirwa is still an option on the right. Both players are also comfortable on either wing.

The diminutive Nyinagahirwa started as part of a midfield trio that included Nassuna and Shamirah Nalugya, who seemed to enjoy herself in a new role in front of the defence. Nyinagahirwa had the licence to get forward and combine with Nagadya on the left while Nassuna got into the box if Nabweteme ventured deep or wide.

But after 55 minutes, Nagadya was withdrawn for Hadijah Nandago – who also loves to get into the box from midfield – and Nyinagahirwa was briefly sent to the right, where she played for Kawempe Muslim the entire season finishing as Fufa Women Super League top scorer and most valuable player.

Nabirye in the equation

Belarus-based Joan Nabirye was expected to join the camp in Kigali over the weekend and the need for her physicality and defensive instincts could lead to switches in midfield with Nyinagahirwa likely to make way and Nalugya pushed in an attacking midfield role.

Khalifa has had Nyinagahirwa in his starting teams, at both club and national level, for three years and it is hard to see him dropping her – especially because she also works her socks off defensively. But can he really ignore the statements Nagadya and Kunihira made on Friday?

Crested Cranes squad vs. Rwanda

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo, Daisy Nakaziro, Daphine Nyayenga

Defenders: Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Shadia Nankya, Asia Nakibuuka, Aisha Nantongo, Bridget Nabisaalu, Jolly Kobusinge

Midfielders: Joan Nabirye, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago, Hasifah Nassuna, Rhoda Nanziri