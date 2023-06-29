Khalifa handed Crested Cranes mantle

Thirty-five players will enter the Crested Cranes camp in Kisaasi today in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic women’s football qualifiers.

Uganda, who are yet to name a substantive head coach, host Rwanda on July 11 before the sides face off in Huye a fortnight later.

But Fufa have elected U-20 national women’s team coach Ayub Khalifa to handle the team for now. Fufa’s new plan is to have the U-17 and U-20 coaches as assistants for the senior team’s coach so Khalifa’s election is not entirely off mark.

He too has previously made no secret of his intention to lead his country’s senior team and is said to have applied for the head coach’s job when it fell vacant in March.

Familiar faces

He has worked with the majority of the 35-man squad. He summoned goalkeepers Daphine Nyayenga and Sharon Kaidu, whom he worked with in previous U-20 and U-17 engagements. But he also coached captain Ruth Aturo during her formative years at Kawempe Muslim.

For the defenders, Khalifa has his Kawempe players Jolly Kobusinge, Shakira Nankwanga and Aisha Nantongo in tow. But he also brought Samalie Nakacwa and Asia Nakibuuka through the ranks before they joined Kampala Queens. Khalifa also coached Stella Musibika before she joined She Corporate.

At U-17 and U-20 level, he worked with Patience Nabulobi and Sumaya Komuntale thereby leaving Shadia Nankya, Lukiya Namubiru and Desire Katisi Natooro as the strangers.

Among the midfielders, Zaituni Namaganda, Shamirah Nalugya, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago and Rhoda Nanziri will be familiar with Khalifa’s work. But Joan Nabirye, Phiona Nabbumba and Elizabeth Nakigozi are experienced enough to work with a new coach.

Selection headache