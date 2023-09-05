Khalifa names seven returnees with Algeria 10 days away

Goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi, midfielders Phiona Nabbumba, Riticia Nabbosa and Tracy Jones Akiror plus forwards Elizabeth Nakigozi, Joanita Ainembabazi and Viola Nambi are the highlights of the 36-man squad that coach Ayub Khalifa has named ahead of Crested Cranes’ Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) Qualifiers.

Khalifa starts the first round with an encounter against Algeria on September 16 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru before the return leg a week later in Algiers.

All six aforementioned players were with the national team at Awcon 2022 but missed the recent Olympics Qualifiers match against Rwanda, which Uganda won 4-3 on aggregate.

Against Rwanda in July, Khalifa’s defence struggled as their custodian and captain Ruth Aturo struggled for form after not playing competitive football from February.

Karungi is seen as the short term answer to these problems but Aturo tried to redeem herself by representing Vihiga Queens of Kenya in the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers that ended last month in Njeru.

Ironically, no experienced defenders have been added to the squad. Khalifa said that he would love to ring changes at the back and involve more defenders that are comfortable to build from the back but it is highly unlikely that he will make the decision to give defenders like Shakira Nankwanga a chance with just over a week of training.

Uganda’s midfield also struggled with intensity against Rwanda but the presence of Nabbumba, Akiror and Nabbosa offers Khalifa more options. The former two and Joan Nabirye can also be trusted in defence.

In attack, the wealth of options continues and they have been beefed up with Italy-based Nambi. Nakigozi and Vihiga’s Anita Namata also seem to have played themselves back into contention after a solid show in the Champions League qualifiers.

Crested Cranes provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (Vihiga Queens, Kenya), Vanessa Edith Karungi (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens), Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs HS)

Defenders: Jolly Kobusinge, Shakira Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Samalie Nakacwa, Patricia Akiror (Kampala Queens), Shadia Nankya, Bridget Nabisaalu (UCU Lady Cardinals), Dorcus Lwalisa ( Olila HS), Desire Katisi Natooro (She Kataka), Aisha Nantongo (Aalborg BK, Denmark)

Midfielders: Joan Nabirye (Minsk, Belarus), Phiona Nabbumba (B93, Denmark), Phionah Nabulime, Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim), Josephine Nandigire (Makerere University), Ritica Nabbosa (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya, Hasifah Nassuna, Hadijah Nandago (Kampala Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Ann Arbor, USA)