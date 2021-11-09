Khalifa out to extend Uganda dominance

The national Under-20 women’s team has a chance to extend Uganda’s dominance in the Cecafa region and etch their names in the books of history when they take on Ethiopia in the last match of the championship today.

The match, dubbed ‘the final,’ pits the best two teams at the inaugural age group tournament being hosted at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru – both sides having won all their four games.

Uganda perch at the summit of the table courtesy of their superior goal difference, meaning just avoiding defeat will see Khalifa’s team crowned champions.

The Ethiopians have caught the eyes of the neutrals with their free-flowing football that has often starved their opponents of possession.

They face a fans-favourite Ugandan team that also passes the ball but with high intensity and that can adapt to varying situations.

Uganda’s head coach Ayub Khalifa is wary of the threat posed by the Ethiopians but says he has an antidote for their style of play.

“The Ethiopians are not physical like the Tanzanians but they pass the ball very well so, if they come with that style then we have to adjust and deny them that chance to pass the ball,” Khalifa told Daily Monitor.

Ethiopia’s Firew Hailegebral, who acknowledges the quality in Uganda’s side, has no plans to alter her team’s style and instead, promises a good encounter.

“Both teams have talented players and play good football but the one who plays well [on the day] will win. We have to be tactical and watch our possession,” Hailegebral said.

Uganda’s dominance

Uganda currently holds the titles for the Cecafa Under-20 men’s, Under-17 men’s, Under-15 boys’, Kagame Club Cup and the under-20 women’s championships.

The latter by which was won by the current coach of the Under-20 women’s team playing today with about fifteen of the gold medallists challenging for similar honours today.

“I thank my girls for playing very well throughout the tournament. We expected very tough games at the end but they’ve pushed through. We haven’t come this far to lose, we want to win one more for the country,” Khalifa said as he eyes a third international title in as many years since joining the national team ranks.

On top of the 2019 Cecafa under-17 Women’s championships, Khalifa and a majority of the girls in camp also won the Southern Africa (Cosafa) version in 2019.