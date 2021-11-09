Khalifa out to extend Uganda dominance

The national Under-20 women’s team. PHOTO/FUFA

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • On top of the 2019 Cecafa under-17 Women’s championships, Khalifa and a majority of the girls in camp also won the Southern Africa (Cosafa) version in 2019.

The national Under-20 women’s team has a chance to extend Uganda’s dominance in the Cecafa region and etch their names in the books of history when they take on Ethiopia in the last match of the championship today.

