Khalifa tasks attack to deliver in Johannesburg

Man In Charge. Coach Khalifa. PHOTO/JOHN BAtANUDDE
 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Uganda hang on a 1-0 lead in their third round U-20 Women World Cup qualifier against South Africa.
And, reasonably, one promise coach Ayub Khalifa is making is that they will not sit back to protect their advantage in tomorrow’s second leg in Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.
“We will throw everything at South Africa because a 1-0 lead is simply not enough,” Khalifa said.
South Africa are not the best defenders either but they can score goals at home. 

