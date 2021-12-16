Khalifa tasks attack to deliver in Johannesburg

Uganda hang on a 1-0 lead in their third round U-20 Women World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

And, reasonably, one promise coach Ayub Khalifa is making is that they will not sit back to protect their advantage in tomorrow’s second leg in Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

“We will throw everything at South Africa because a 1-0 lead is simply not enough,” Khalifa said.

South Africa are not the best defenders either but they can score goals at home.

In the previous round, they won 1-0 away to Mozambique but found a late winner to scrape through 4-2 on aggregate with a 3-2 win at home.

Uganda can go through with any kind of draw but will need to score - and limit the difference of goals between them and the hosts to one - if South Africa find the back of keeper Daphine Nyayenga’s net as a 1-0 win for the hosts would send the tie into a penalty shootout. A 2-1 win for South Africa, for example, would allow Uganda go through on away goal rules despite a 2-2 aggregate score.

Khalifa believes he has the attackers to do the job.

Attacking midfielder Hadijah Nandago is the woman of the moment. She has scored Uganda’s first goal in six of the last seven games and Uganda including in the home win against South Africa. “She is enjoying herself. She is good at finding space in the box during setpieces and then you can only marvel at her quick reactions when the balls drop,” Khalifa said.

The brutal pace and power of captain and recently crowned Airtel-Fufa Women Player of the Year Fauzia Najjemba, is still a key element.