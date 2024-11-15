Khalifa worried about away matches

Kawempe Muslim’s 3-0 win away at Wakiso Hill came in the second week of the Fufa Women Super League but now feels like it happened ages ago.

Though still unbeaten in six matches and still leading the table, that match on October 6 is the last time the defending champions scored more than once in a match. Is it a crisis? Hardly!

But even Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa acknowledges that the opposition has been better than them in at least four of those matches.

Makerere University troubled their midfield with physicality at home. She Maroons played them off the park at Luzira Prisons while Amus College held them 1-1 in Kachambula.

“Everyone gives their all when they face a champion, it is great motivation to get a result of the best team,” Khalifa said after a laboured 1-0 win over Lady Doves last weekend.

“We now go our away to Olila (High School in Soroti) and we have had trouble with away games. But we need to keep the motivation of the players right and focused,” he added. Last season, in their nine away games, Kawempe lost two and drew three.

Olila have won just one game – last weekend’s 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Tooro Queens in Soroti. They will need to come out even stronger to get a point, let alone all three, against Kawempe.

Doves in trouble

Meanwhile, Doves were unbeaten until they travelled to Kawempe. But the other worry for them is that they now host Kampala Queens (KQ), who have won in all their last three trips to Masindi over the last three seasons.

KQ are buoyed by the appointment of new coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal. He was in Kawempe to watch both Doves and Kawempe, who are his next two opponents.

“It is the nature of our job that you must know about your opponents. But the solutions to problems in America might not be the solutions to problems in Uganda,” Khalifa said as he commented about Hailegebreal’s presence. In short he was saying, different matches are approached differently.



Fufa Women Super League

Saturday, 10am

Wakiso Hill vs. She Maroons

Lady Doves vs. Kampala Queens

Tooro Queens vs. She Corporate

Olila HS vs. Kawempe Muslim

Sunday

Rines SS vs. Makerere University

Amus College vs. Uganda Martyrs HS