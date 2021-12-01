Khalifah’s side battles injuries as South Africa tie nears

Winger Margaret Kunihira (with ball) in action

By  Makhtum Muziransa

Coach Ayub Khalifah is going to give midfielder Shamirah Nalugya and winger Margaret Kunihira as much time to recover as possible ahead of Friday’s third round U-20 Women World Cup qualifier with South Africa at St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende.

