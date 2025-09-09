Kibuli and Jinja SSS in Fufa TV Cup final showdown

Three seasons in and we are guaranteed a third winner of the Fufa TV Cup.

Second season winners Nabumali High School will have to watch from the sidelines as Kibuli SS and Jinja SSS - schools' football giants in their own right - battle out for this year's crown at St. Joseph's College Layibi in Gulu.

This is a repeat of the Group D top of the table decider in the business end of the tournament, dubbed the Showdown 16, which Jinja SSS won 2-1.

The tournament started with a qualifier round of 54 teams then brought in the top eight sides from the 2024 edition in the Round of 32, from which the top 16 were decided.

These have been camping in Layibi from September 2 in a bid to establish this year's winner and included Mengo SSS, Nabumali, Mpanga SS, Jinja SSS, and St. Charles Lwanga College Koboko, who were all in the top eight last year. One could argue the Fufa TV Cup is starting to establish its elite sides.

Interestingly, none of the eight sides that were involved in the inaugural tournament in 2023 went to Layibi. 2023 champions St. Mary's College Kisubi could have been but pulled out and were replaced by St. Balikudembe SS Mitala Maria.

Both Jinja SSS and Kibuli are making their second appearance in the tournament and have improved big time.

The pathway

Kampala-based Kibuli did not make the 'Big 8' held at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru last year while Jinja SSS lost 1-0 to Nganwa High School from Kabwohe in last year's semifinals before beating Lango College 2-1 in the third place playoffs.

In Layibi, Jinja SSS topped Group D with seven points after a draw with St. Charles Lwanga Koboko and win over Kibuli and Mbale SS. They then beat Dr. Obote College Boroboro 2-0 in Saturday's quarterfinals courtesy of Lawrence Owita's brace.

In the semifinals on Sunday, Isaac Bbuye scored the lone goal as they overcame Nabumali 1-0 in the semis. But there was also another match hero in goalkeeper Hasibu Sekyewa who saved a penalty as Nabumali, who beat Nganwa 3-0 to lift the trophy last year, searched for an equalizer.

For Kibuli, Group D was negotiated with six points after two wins over Mbale and Koboke. Andrew Kasagga's lone goal helped them past Ngora High School in the quarters.

In the semis, Ramadhan Matovu's first half goal for Kibuli was cancelled by Kenneth Ongenrwoth's freekick at the start of the second half as they drew 1-1 in regular time with the hosts. However, Kibuli overcame a partisan crowd to beat St. Joseph's Layibi 7-6 on penalties to progress to the finals.

Consolation awards

Layibi, who beat Hoima's Duhaga SS 2-0 through Benard Okello and Ogenrwoth's goals in the quarters, will now hope that home advantage gets them an accolade at the expense of Nabumali.

Nabumali also negoatiated the quarters through a penalty shootout that they won 6-5 after Denis Maruk's goal was cancelled by St. Charles Lwanga SS Kasasa's Alex Junior Ntume in a 1-all regulation time draw.

Tuesday at St. Joseph's College Layibi

Final: Kibuli SS vs. Jinja SSS

3rd-place playoff: St. Joseph's College Layibi vs. Nabumali SS, 9am