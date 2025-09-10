Kibuli SSS beat Jinja SS to win Fufa TV Cup

Kibuli SS have emerged winners of the third edition of the Fufa TV Cup after a 3-1 win in the final over Jinja SSS at St. Joseph’s College Layibi, in Gulu City.

A brace in both halves by Wacha David is all ‘The School’ needed to ease past Jinja SSS who had come into the Final unbeaten, and having defeated Kibuli SS with the same scoreline as well in their earlier meeting, at the group stage on Matchday Three.

Jinja SSS, who remained firm and composed after conceding to an early goal, created numerous scoring opportunities in retaliation before getting a penalty kick, well converted by later to be named tournament MVP, John Brian Owino, that equalled matters though short-lived with Kibuli regaining their lead just a few moments later.

Earlier in the morning, St. Joseph’s College Layibi made light work of previous winners Nabumali High School to claim a bronze finish.

The Showdown 16 hosts scored three past the Elgon Chapter representatives, with Raymond Okello scoring a brace and Captain Badru Ogwang with the third. Nabumali High School’s consolation goal came from Emmanuel Situma.

Awards

Best Goalkeeper — Abdul Muwonge (Kibuli SS)

Topscorer — Tinyefunza Sadam (Muntuyera High School Kitunga)

MVP — Owino John Brian (Jinja SSS)