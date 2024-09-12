Kikomeko faces ultimate test at Bul

There’s a sense of belief surging around Masese landing site in Jinja that very soon a boat will arrive with the coveted StarTimes Uganda Premier League title in it. This bustling, swampy slum is also home to Bidco Uganda Limited, the owners of UPL giants Bul.

Bul, founded in 2006, has flirted with success for 13 seasons in the topflight without the ultimate victory. They came tantalizingly close in the 2022/23 season after winning their maiden silverware - the Stanbic Uganda Cup – but a second round collapse dashed their hopes.

The title eluded them again last season with another poor second round despite leading the race for the better part of the season. However, they achieved their best-ever finish as runners-up behind the eventual champions, Villa leaving them with no other mini-challenge left than to go for the crown.

The fixtures predict a horror run-in with tricky trips to UPDF, Maroons and home ties against Vipers and Nec closing their season unless the organisers effect changes during the season.

Their chairman Eng. Ronald Barente was reelected for another four-year term with renewed optimism that this could be the season they finally etch their name among the country’s champions.

Under Barente, the club has achieved remarkable success and witnessed a rise in stature. Barente feels the club can start negotiations for their permanent home ground once this remaining piece of silverware makes its way to their Masese factory.

Fair transfers

The edible-oil makers lost crucial pieces who were key to their run last season. They include the league’s reigning best goalkeeper Tom Ikara and their top scorer and ten-goal hero Alex Kitata to Ethiopian clubs. Their best defender Ronald Otti also crossed to Kitara but with the addition of rock-solid Najib Fesali, coach Abbey Kikomeko finds his old Jinja SSS boy matured enough for duty. Fesali arrives together with defenders Bakari Magumda and Thomas Ochungo, both of whom worked with Kikomeko at Busoga United.

In Joel Mutakubwa taking over the gloves, Bul has a tried and tested goalkeeper with national reputation. He was crowned the best goalkeeper in the Fufa Super Eight for the second successive year.

Bul struggled in matches where their key central midfielders George Kasonko and Pascal Ngobi missed or underperformed but the arrival of immediate former Express captain Ramsey Kawooya creates more options. Kawooya also has a knack for dictating play, a role that was solely bestowed on Jeromy Kirya’s shoulders.

Upfront, experienced Yafeesi Mubiru, Anwar Ntege, Dickson Matama and homeboy Isaac Wagoina will complement the goals and fill Kitata’s gap.

Bul players celebrate after wining the 2024 Fufa Super 8 trophy.

Wagoina is arguably their best signing this season and has already flashed glimpses of his capabilities after emerging the most valuable player as Bul became the first team to win the Fufa Super Eight back-to-back.

League title

Kikomeko’s first season was more or less a transition period from Alex Isabirye’s three-man defence system to his traditional four at the back. His high-press characterized with physicality and quick transition has tormented his rivals but now has to find a solution for stubborn mid-table comrades. The addition of Wagoina should help provide the creativity needed to break down such stubborn defenses.

Their chairman Barente backed the coach to settle in last season by claiming he didn’t ask for a trophy and that the Super Eight was a plus. Kikomeko has matched his start with another Super Eight but Barente has made it clear that the club now wants a league title and nothing else.

“The Super Eight prepared us very well and now that we have taken the trophy, we have to step up in the league,” Kikomeko said after the triumph.

“Last season we finished second and definitely there’s nothing else [that we want] besides the trophy,” he declared.

Kikomeko’s rich bench has been boosted by the arrival of experienced Ibrahim Kirya to partner Simeone Masaba and James Magala as deputies.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Bul first five fixtures

Monday: vs.Police vs. Bul

September 20: Bul vs. KCCA

September 26: SC Villa vs. Bul

October 2: Bul vs. Mbarara City

October 19: URA vs. Bul

Players out: Tom Ikara, Ronald Otti, Emmanuel Obua, Ibrahim Kazindula, Allan Kiggundu, Vicent Ziwa, Edrine Opaala, Mathew Tayo, Gerald Ogweti, Joel Madondo, Alex Kitata

Players in: Bakali Magumda, Dickson Mataama, Isaac Wagoina, Thomas Ochungo, Isaac Musiima, Fesali Najib, Yafeesi Mubiru, Anwar Ntege, Ramz Kawooya

Bul at a glance

Full name: Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club

Nickname: Eastern Giants

Founded: Jan. 1, 2007

Ground: Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Last season: Second

Chairman: Eng. Ronald Barente