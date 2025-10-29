Kikomeko returns to reignite Bul

After a painful six-month exile from the dugout, Bul coach Abbey Kikomeko finally returns to the touchline this afternoon when his side hosts Express at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The match marks not only a critical moment in Bul’s title charge but also the personal redemption of a man who has paid dearly for his past mistakes.

Kikomeko’s suspension dates back to April when he was handed a six-month ban by the Fufa Disciplinary Panel for violent conduct towards a steward and for threatening match officials during a stormy Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal against Kitara at Butema Royal Park.

The fiery tactician’s actions earned him a Shs5m fine and banishment from all football-related activities, forcing him to sit out the remainder of last season and the early stages of this one.

Reformed man

His absence was not without turbulence. Midway through the suspension, rumours swirled around Jinja that Kikomeko’s job was on the line and that Bul were considering parting ways with him.

Ironically, the club chose the opposite path - extending his contract in a show of faith that spoke volumes about his influence and the team’s ambitions.

Thursday, he returns presumably a reformed and refocused man, with a clear mission: to push Bul towards their first-ever Uganda Premier League title.

Kikomeko re-enters the fray with Bul sitting second on the table, boasting eight points from four matches, just behind early leaders Buhimba United.

Their visitors, Express under Badru Kaddu, are seventh with four points from the same number of games and for Bul, victory would send them top of the table and ignite serious title talk in Njeru.

Evolving dugout

During Kikomeko’s suspension, his deputy Simeon Masaba initially took charge of the opening games against URA and Maroons, before leaving for Qatar with the Uganda U-17 national team.

Goalkeeping coach James Magala then stepped in, overseeing the 1-1 draw with Mbarara City and a convincing 3-0 win over Buhimba Saints, results that kept Bul in the title conversation.

Kikomeko’s return also reunites him with players who, like him, were on the wrong side of Fufa’s disciplinary axe six months ago.

Centre-back Walter Ochora, who received a 10-match suspension and a Shs1m fine for pushing referee Musisi Henry during the same Cup tie against Kitara, made his return in the recent draw against Mbarara City.

Left-back Nicholas Mwere, initially handed a 10-match ban for the same offence but later reduced to eight matches after showing remorse and issuing an apology, returned against Maroons.

Kitara redemption

Elsewhere, at The Royals Park in Hoima City, Wasswa Bbosa's Kitara - currently ninth with four points after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mbarara City - host Steven Bogere’s Lugazi, who sit fifth with five points following last week’s 0-0 draw with URA.

Meanwhile, at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, Simon Peter Mugerwa’s Mbarara City FC (13th, two points) face Nec (two points from three games), who continue to struggle under interim coach James Odoch after head coach Hussein Mbalangu was suspended for two months by the club for moonlighting.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday

Kitara vs. Lugazi, 4pm

Bul vs. Express,4pm

Mbarara City vs. Nec, 4pm

Result