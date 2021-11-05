Kikomeko unfazed by Jinja City bragging rights battle in UPL

There is a smoulderingly brewing scrap amongst Gaddafi, Bul and Busoga United on whose name should rise highest on the cable-stayed bridge that connects Njeru town to Jinja City.

For now, Alex Isabirye’s Bul, occupying the third slot on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table, bosses the bragging rights amongst the three Jinja-based teams.

Literally, Bul’s oily flag should now be hoisted on the high inverted Y-shaped pylons - having amassed three wins from four matches.

That pride silently drives the rest to put up their best although some like Busoga United coach Abbey Kikomeko will publicly play it down.

“We have been in this situation before when Jinja City had four teams in UPL -JMC Hippos, Bul, Sadolin and Kirinya Jinja SS (now Busoga United). We have managed to be among the survivors.

“We are not necessarily targeting winning the Jinja derbies alone but concentrating on all the 30 matches,” Kikomeko told Daily Monitor as his team prepares to play Tooro United today in Buhinga.

Interestingly, Busoga United, 13th on the log, have only won once this season - against latest archrival Gaddafi on match day one.

Mubarak Wamboya’s ‘Soldier Boys’ have since recovered to climb ninth on the log but also yet to fully impress.

“Our chaotic pre-season gave many a false impression but I’m glad the boys are not crying for spilled milk after most of their colleagues left the club,” Kikomeko revealed.

He believes Edward Golola’s Tooro United are in the same predicament as Busoga United and that gives them a chance to win today’s game.

“My first round target is garnering 21 points but I’m yet to get my key players in the team because of licencing issues. I don’t want to struggle in the second round like last season,” he added.

TODAY - UPL