King Bobosi Byaruhanga saves Vipers blues

Vipers failed their first serious test against a title contentder when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to URA last weekend.

They were on the verge of losing another to table leaders KCCA until the late intervention of man of the moment Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The midfielder, fresh from being crowned the Fufa Footballer of the Year, struck with an unstoppable long range strike with two minutes left to rescue a 2-2 draw between the top two teams at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

The goal capped a perfect response to KCCA fans who had mocked him for the majority of the game after controversially being awarded the Fufa player of the award the previous day.

It was meanwhile a chance lost for KCCA to stretch their lead at the top having twice led in the game before being pegged back.

“We had injuries and lost our wingers. If we had stayed with them on the pitch then we had a bigger chance of winning the game” a visibly disappointed KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso said after the game.

‘Difficult game’

Byekwaso’s Kasasiro Boys now move to 23 points after nine games, six ahead of Vipers who have played a game less.

In a game that featured four well taken goals, Sadat Anaku gave KCCA a fifth minute lead with a ferocious shot on the bounce following a weak clearance.

Caesar Manzoki replied for Vipers, finishing emphatically after a fine team move in which he combined with Milton Karisa on the break. The latter showed great awareness with a return pass to Manzoki, after sharply turning Innocent Wafula before playing the ball into his path.

There was a lack of control from both sides in midfield with the tree continuing in the second half when substitute Yasser Mugerwa rifled in KCCA’s second goal from a Wafula cut-back on 51 minutes.

“It was a difficult game but I’m very happy with the second half because of how we played,” Vipers coach Robertinho said.

In the other games, Arua Hill beat fellow newcomers Tooro United 3-1 at home while UPDF compounded Soltilo Bright Stars’ misery with a 2-1 win.