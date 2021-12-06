King Bobosi Byaruhanga saves Vipers blues

Vipers SC player Bobosi Byaruhanga. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

JtRavpz3_400x400

By  Elvis Senono

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In a game that featured four well taken goals, Sadat Anaku gave KCCA a fifth minute lead with a ferocious shot on the bounce following a weak clearance.

Vipers failed their first serious test against a title contentder when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to URA last weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.