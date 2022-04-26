Kings seal knockout spot

They have never been to the national championship. They have one of the contenders for top scorer, Ismail Ndifuna with nine goals, but never have Mukono Kings’ spirits been higher than yesterday when they sealed a place in the knockouts of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) championship.

Facing a tough St Benedict, Kings dominated their opponents and held desperately to win by a solitary goal. A beauty from Keita, for his ninth of the campaign, sealed it for the Mukono champions.

“It’s unbelievable but we’re happy to here. We’ll plan accordingly for the next round,” coach Shafiq Mudholo said.

Kings were by press time the first debutants to sail out of the group with 17 points as the other prospects, St Pontiano Ngondwe, await their fate today.

Nile High out

Arua’s pride, Nile High, were knocked out of the tournament after a 1-0 loss to St Mary’s Kitende in a must-win encounter at Green Light Stadium.

The well-attended game saw Kitende grind out a win that put them in control of the group with a game in hand.

But it was not all despair for Nile High. To the neutrals, it was sad to see one of the most talented teams fail to advance but they left a big impression with talents such as midfielder Idd Twalib and forwards Kennedy Echon and Swadiq Moro.

Head coach Wahab Gaddafi, a midfielder with topfight side Arua Hills, was impressed although for the second consecutive championship, they have fallen short of their objectives.

“We’ll be patient to build a stronger team,” Gaddafi said.

Buddo ease through

A titanic clash awaits 2018 winners Buddo SS in the last 16 when they play either Amus College or St Henry’s College Kitovu. Buddo sealed their place in the knockouts with a 2-0 win over Bulluge Comprehensive. But all is to play for to determine the second place between Bulluge and Gombe High.

Amus College drew 1-1 with Kawempe Royal in a game that was briefly abandoned as Royal protested a penalty against them. Amus, who now have 12 points, can zoom into the last 16 with a win over already eliminated Nkoma SS. Kitovu, who lead Group F with 13 points, play Dokolo Progressive.