Kings shoot their way to Arua Finals

There are a lot of different skills that make a successful football team. But the most important of them is the ability to put the ball in the net. If you can’t score, you had better do everything else really well. And if you can score, you can make up for being subpar in other areas.

Mukono Kings High School can shoot. After a lengthy qualifying campaign, Kings are moving to the USSSA Boys Football fest in Arua as Greater Mukono Regional champions having held their nerves from 12 yards.

To reach the national games, Kings had to overcome three crucial penalty shootouts. Their biggest game of the tournament involved a district semi-final against Mukono Bishops whom they beat 5-4 to qualify for the final in which they swept aside Midland SS. Midland has since been banned for using an ineligible player.

At the regionals held at St Mark Kalemba SS Nazigo, they again required penalties against a well-oiled St Pontiano Ngondwe, winning their longest shootout 9-8 after another goalless draw. The spot kicks was the difference again as they overcame Kayunga Light 5-3 with goalkeeper David Wafula saving twice. The tournament MVP Ismail Ndifuna described their march as “a dream come true”.

“Alhamdulillah,” Ndifuna, a Senior Four student, said. “Let’s also go and show what we can achieve at the nationals,” he said.

Debutants

It will be a whole new world for the three Mukono Region representatives as none has played at the national tournament. Third-place losers Kasawo SS is praying Mukono’s plea to have a wildcard place pays off as champions Mukono Kings, Kayunga Light and Ngondwe SS sportingly qualified as regional representatives.

Kings were on course to the regional finals in 2020 when the tournament was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. But twice, their coach, Shafiq Mudholo had made unsuccessful attempts with St John’s Kawuga failing to reach the regional finals.

“This is the happiest day of my life,” said Mudholo, the coach of Naguru Police Kids Academy that forms the backbone of the school team.