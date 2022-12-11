Kirya: Villa not derailed by off-field chaos

SC Villa assistant coach Ibrahim Kirya says he is optimistic that the Jogoos can build a team around their promising crop of youngsters but hastily admits they are still miles from the title contenders their fans want them to be.

Before the morale-sapping fine, slapped on the 16-times StarTimes Uganda Premier League kings for the fans' hooliganism against Wakiso Giants at Wankulukuku, the Jogoos had established a surprise respectable start to the season silencing many doubters.

The two points and two goals deduction plus a mandate to host five matches in Lira were supposed to deem the Jogoo fighting spirit - but it has done so entirely.

"We told the players that we must go through this challenge together as a unit. The players have upped their performance to make up for the lost points and keep our plan to finish among the best four teams alive, " Kirya told Sunday Monitor ahead of today's date with Brian Ssenyondo's UPDF at the Akibua Stadium-Lira.

To climb to fifth on the table with 20 points from 12 matches by Friday, Nelson Magera's Villa last beat Maroons and Blacks Power by a 1-0 scoreline.

Blending youth and experience

Notably, youthful forward Patrick Kakande, a student at Uganda Martyrs SS Rubaga has led the assault as another prodigy Travis Mutyaba gets his act together to start serious business with the Jogoos.

The perfect blend of seasoned campaigners like Kenneth Ssemakula, Gift Fred, Fred Agandu, Ivan Sserubiri, Meddie Kibirige and Seif Batte with upstarts like Kakande, Charles Bbale, Joseph Kafumbe and Davis Sekagya has made the Jogoos an unpredictable side.

This time they are bowing to Vipers and KCCA without a fight and the next time they have the guts to floor Arua Hill and Express.

"We have planned to win the games that we can and that means we must get maximum points off UPDF even when they raise their game against the big teams," Kirya revealed.

UPDF, dominated by rookies, have won once in 11 outings and sit 13th on the log with seven points.

Home again

At the Green Light Stadium in Arua, rock bottom side Onduparaka will be reunited with the fans after a regrettable five match spell at Bombo Barracks where they have been forced to host their matches by a Fufa ban.

The Caterpillars welcome Maroons this afternoon with a mission of adding on the two pints they have garnered in 11 matches.

Muhammad Senfuma's Prison Warders, even after beating Gaddafi 1-0 in their last game, are not any better occupying the 11th slot with 13 points this far.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Today, 4pm

Onduparaka vs. Maroons, Green Light Stadium, Arua

Gaddafi vs. Blacks Power, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

SC Villa vs. UPDF, Akibua Stadium-Lira

Results

KCCA 3-0 Express

Wakiso Giants 2-3 Busoga United