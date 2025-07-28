Kirya walks tall after shock Chan snub

As the dust settles on Uganda Cranes' final 25-man squad for the 2024 TotalEnergies Chan tournament, one name missing from the hosting party continues to spark whispers of discontent and disbelief - Jerome Kirya.

The enterprising box-to-box midfielder from Bul, known for his tireless drive and big-match temperament, has been left clutching nothing but memories of a meagre ten-minute cameo in the Arusha pre-tournament friendlies.

While co-coach Morley Byekwaso unveiled the squad at Fufa House with optimism and pride, lauding the group’s potential to "go far", for Kirya, the exclusion cuts deep.

It is the kind of decision that feels like being left out in the cold just as the fire is being lit.

In the final reckoning, Kirya lost the midfield war of attrition to Vipers’ Marvin Youngman, KCCA’s deep-lying distributor Joel Sserunjogi, and Vipers’ utility duo Enock Ssebagala and Karim Watambala.

A calculated choice, perhaps, but one that now hangs over the coaching staff like a cloud that could either pass or pour, depending on how the Cranes midfield fares when the Group C pressure cooker begins to simmer.

Indeed, with the Algerians looming large on August 4 at Namboole - followed by Guinea, Niger, and South Africa - the real test of Byekwaso's bold picks is yet to come.

The coaches may have opted for players who showed more visible ambition in camp, but Chan football is no walk in the park.

Shy warrior

When push comes to shove under the lights of Mandela National Stadium, they must pray their preferred midfield engine doesn’t stall.

Kirya, for all his humble demeanour and soft-spoken nature, has been a silent maestro in domestic football - balancing defence and attack like a seasoned metronome, threading passes, breaking plays, and striking from range.

In a team that will need balance and transitions under tournament pressure, he could have been the heartbeat. But sometimes, in football, the quiet warriors are drowned out by louder drums.

And yet, this exclusion speaks volumes about modern team selections—where sometimes personality trumps pedigree, and assertiveness is favoured over composure.

The coaches handed the armband to Vipers' Allan Okello, a playmaker with international experience, backed by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Rogers Torach.

Clearly, Byekwaso, a midfield craftsman in his playing days, knows the value of leadership in the engine room.

But now the jury is out- will the chosen midfield trio steer the ship or sink under pressure?

Will the Cranes’ middle-men rise to the occasion or be exposed when the lions of Algeria roar?

For Kirya, left to watch from the sidelines, the tournament might feel like a door slammed shut - but his story is far from over. Football, after all, is a game of second chances.

Let’s just hope Uganda doesn’t come to rue the one they left behind.

Uganda's Group C fixtures

Monday, Aug 4: Uganda vs Algeria, 8pm

Friday, Aug. 8: Guinea vs Uganda, 8pm

Monday, Aug. 11: Uganda vs Niger, 8pm

Monday, Aug. 18: S. Africa vs Uganda, 8pm

All games at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Uganda Cranes final squad for the TotalEnergies Chan 2024

Goalkeepers: Denis Kiggundu (Vipers, jersey 1), Joel Mutakubwa (Bul,jersey 18 ) and Chrispas Kusiima (Kitara,jersey 19)

Defenders: Arnold Odong (SC Villa, jersey 2 ), Nicholas Mwere (Bul, jersey 3), Gideon Odong (Nec, jersey 4), Herbert Achai (KCCA jersey 5), Rogers Torach (Vipers jersey 13), Lazaro Muhindo (KCCA, jersey 15), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers, jersey 16) and Kizito Gavin (KCCA, jersey 22)

Midfielders: Youngman Marvin (Vipers, jersey 6), Elvis Ngonde (SC Villa, jersey 8), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa, jersey 10), Allan Okello CAPTAIN (KCCA, jersey 21), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA, jersey 23), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers, jersey 24) and Karim Watambala (Vipers, jersey 25)

Forwards: Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara, jersey 7), Ivan Ahimbisibwe (KCCA, jersey 9), Arafat Kiza Usama (KCCA jersey 11), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, jersey 12), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa, jersey 14), Emmanuel Anyama (KCCA, jersey 17) and Shafik Kwikiriza (KCCA, jersey 20).



