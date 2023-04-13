Kisaakye saves Kitara, Nec go second

Kitara made a stunning comeback to force a 2-2 draw against Mbarara City in a pulsating top-drawer clash in the Startimes Fufa Big League in Hoima on Thursday.

Jude Ssemugabi caused a scare to the home fans with an early eighth minute and another late in the 79th brace to put the Ankole Lions in the lead.

However, coach Sam Ssimbwa made some late changes bringing on Eric Muber, Paul Mucureeezi and then John Kisaakye to add firepower.

Moses Sseruyidde won a foul which he curled into the box for Mucureezi to volley in but goalkeeper Manja Mori expertly parried it back into play. The ball found Kisaakye in the right place to finish it off with five minutes left.

The Royals kept piling the pressure which yielded deep in added time when Akole Lions right-back Henry Musisi clipped on Maxwell Owachigu, with the referee awarding a penalty immediately. Kisaakye stood for it and planted it to split the points.

“We’ve to agree that Mbarara City is a very good team and gave us a tough battle but we were better on the ground today,” Ssimbwa said after the draw.

“We got many chances but wasted them. We need to win the remaining games at home,” he added.

Kitara maintain their top spot with 48 points as Mbarara drop to third with 45 on a day that saw Nec end their bad run on the road to beat Northern Gateway.

The Bugolobi side won the game 2-1 in Lira against Nothern Gateway with a last-minute strike through Farouk Sekaayi.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Results

Kitara 2-2 Mbarara City

Luweero United 0-2 Ndejje University

Northern Gateway 1-2 Nec

Kaaro Karungi 1-1 Kataka